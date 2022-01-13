Philippines reports record 34,021 new COVID-19 cases

MILAN – Italy reported 184,615 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 196,224 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 316 from 313. Italy has registered 140,188 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 8.15 million cases to date.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO