ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Philippines reports record 34,021 new COVID-19 cases

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry reported a record number of...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Italy reports 184,615 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 316 deaths

MILAN – Italy reported 184,615 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 196,224 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 316 from 313. Italy has registered 140,188 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 8.15 million cases to date.
WORLD
froggyweb.com

Indonesia approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill for emergency use

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has approved Merck & Co Inc’s COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir for emergency use, the country’s food and drug agency said in a statement. A batch of 400,000 pills had arrived in Indonesia, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said this week. The pill was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Manila#Reuters#Southeast Asian
froggyweb.com

China reports 165 new coronavirus cases for Jan 14 vs 201 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 14, down from 201 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 104 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 143 a day earlier. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Brazil registers 48,520 new cases of coronavirus and 175 deaths-health ministry

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil had 48,520 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 175 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. The South American country has now registered 22,975,723 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 659,934, according to ministry data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Brazil reels as Omicron spreads, weighing on hospitals and economy

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil is suffering a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads through the country, putting pressure on health services and weighing on an already sputtering economy. Insufficient testing and a data blackout caused by hackers have made it harder for...
HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Frustration over COVID-19 restrictions in increasingly isolated Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong is following mainland China’s zero-tolerance approach to control COVID-19, rankling many residents of the international financial hub as much of the world shifts towards living with the coronavirus. Hong Kong effectively closed its borders and imposed social restrictions this month to deal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
froggyweb.com

China urges local govts to minimize impact from COVID-19 curbs over Lunar New Year

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state planner on Sunday urged local governments to minimise the impact from COVID-19 restrictions over the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday to help a rebound in consumption, as rising cases of the Omicron variant threaten economic growth. “Local governments should avoid simplified, one-size-fits-all …...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Malta sees biggest protest yet against COVID measures

VALLETTA (Reuters) – Malta saw its biggest protest yet against COVID rules on Sunday, with hundreds of people marching in the capital Valletta against new measures requiring production of a COVID certificate for entry to most venues including restaurants, gyms and bars. Malta has seen one of the biggest...
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

New highly mutated Covid strain discovered

A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
WORLD
Reuters

Quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, felt strongly in capital

JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Friday, the meteorology agency said, prompting some residents in the capital Jakarta to flee from buildings in panic. Indonesia's meteorology agency (BMKG) said the earthquake hit 52 km (32 miles) off Banten province at a...
ENVIRONMENT
froggyweb.com

Italy’s sewers will give early alert for future COVID spikes

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy will use the nation’s sewage to predict future coronavirus spreads and to alert authorities to rising cases and new variants before they appear in testing and hospitals, a senior official said, announcing a project to be launched in coming months. The new tool will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

U.S. CDC recommends Americans wear ‘most protective mask you can’

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks, recommending wearing “the most protective mask you can,” although the agency stopped short of calling for nationwide N95 usage. The CDC clarified in its revised...
U.S. POLITICS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland updates COVID-19 guidelines: Mild coronavirus symptoms usually do not require a test

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has updated guidelines for citizens on coronavirus testing and quarantine in areas where comprehensive infection tracing is not possible. This is a recommendation for the current epidemic situation, which applies to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. Coronavirus infections have increased sharply with...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy