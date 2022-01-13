Tulsi Gabbard Says Biden Speech Worse Than Clinton's 'Deplorables' Comment
The former Democratic presidential candidate took aim at the president's address in Atlanta, Georgia, on voter...www.newsweek.com
The former Democratic presidential candidate took aim at the president's address in Atlanta, Georgia, on voter...www.newsweek.com
The only truth was ,,,,,you have 5 hours before my plane leaves to fire your prosecutor in UCraine if you don't you don't get the money... That's the only truth I know of
Because of my personal addiction with the need to fuel my inner anger over the destructive direction the Democrats are taking this country...I always tune in to any Biden speech that might come available for viewing! But, for all you Democrats out there...the purpose isn't because I will ever vote for any Democrat again, but it's solely for the purpose to see if I can set through more than a couple minutes of his delirious presentation and to keep my personal desire to focus on the possibility that the day will come when we are rid of these American killing individuals that are in charge if this country's destruction!But, I did see something while my two minutes of watching that reminded me of the left's narrative when Trump would be giving a speech and the people behind him were a well proportioned mixture of diversity.....in Biden's speech in Atlanta, there was one white gentleman, one white lady , and the remaining were all of color! Where's the liberal media pointing that out?
taking away control of voting by fed gov is a violation of the constitution. if they want to do an amendment that's fine. other wise this may be the shot heard rnd the world. you can only push people so far then they rebel
Comments / 188