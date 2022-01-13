ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Tulsi Gabbard Says Biden Speech Worse Than Clinton's 'Deplorables' Comment

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former Democratic presidential candidate took aim at the president's address in Atlanta, Georgia, on voter...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 188

Harley Stallion
3d ago

The only truth was ,,,,,you have 5 hours before my plane leaves to fire your prosecutor in UCraine if you don't you don't get the money... That's the only truth I know of

Reply(1)
106
Sigsafe365
3d ago

Because of my personal addiction with the need to fuel my inner anger over the destructive direction the Democrats are taking this country...I always tune in to any Biden speech that might come available for viewing! But, for all you Democrats out there...the purpose isn't because I will ever vote for any Democrat again, but it's solely for the purpose to see if I can set through more than a couple minutes of his delirious presentation and to keep my personal desire to focus on the possibility that the day will come when we are rid of these American killing individuals that are in charge if this country's destruction!But, I did see something while my two minutes of watching that reminded me of the left's narrative when Trump would be giving a speech and the people behind him were a well proportioned mixture of diversity.....in Biden's speech in Atlanta, there was one white gentleman, one white lady , and the remaining were all of color! Where's the liberal media pointing that out?

Reply(13)
80
Larry Rob
3d ago

taking away control of voting by fed gov is a violation of the constitution. if they want to do an amendment that's fine. other wise this may be the shot heard rnd the world. you can only push people so far then they rebel

Reply
84
