ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

What Indie Sleaze Was Really Like at the Time

By Daisy Jones
Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's 2008 and you've just woken up on a mattress on the floor of the Hoxton apartment you rent for £350 a month. You tie your hair back with an American Apparel scrunchie and check your BBMs. There's a party tonight in some tunnel in Shoreditch and Agyness Deyn is DJing....

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
matadornetwork.com

Diplo took to TikTok to expose what Tulum is really like these days

There’s a certain popular image of Tulum as a tranquil town on the Riviera Maya filled with influential young people, where gorgeous waters lap up close to groups doing yoga on the beach before they head to listen to music in the jungle. Reality can be a touch different,...
YOGA
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Embraced Fantastical Futurism

Conventional wisdom says your fashion can either look to the future or reference the past, but this week, celebrities chose to do both. Whether pulling out the next generation of designer fare—just take the scintillating crimson two piece from Jamaican-Caymanian designer Jawara Alleyne's Oracle series that Anok Yai wore to preview The Matrix—or embracing the classics—like Penelope Cruz showcasing the timelessness of Chanel tweed on The Tonight Show—stars created a week filled with dramatic pieces and unexpected moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

And Just Like That: All The Scenes That Really, Really Needed Samantha

And Just Like That is great. There, I said it. After a clunky start, the show has settled into its self with a great balance of intriguing characters, quippy one liners and eyebrow raising moments. Seriously, considering two decades have passed since it first enthralled viewers with bold conversations about sexual taboos, the fact it still continues to shock us (yes, we’re talking about Miranda’s moaning during THAT fingering scene) is a testament to its adaptability.
TV SERIES
techraptor.net

Tiny Life Is An Isometric Indie Sims-Like

If you love The Sims and you're looking for an indie Sims-like to devour, then you're in luck. Tiny Life is an isometric indie take on EA's life sim franchise. It's in alpha right now on Itch.io and is coming to Steam at some point in the future as well.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
The Ringer

What Really Happened Out There?

If internet communities delineated themselves with yard signs, the Yellowjackets Reddit has chosen theirs. It’s in the style of the “In this house, we believe” black and neon-colored poster, but with a twist, acknowledging some of the subreddit’s most common theories:. Welcome to the Yellowjackets subreddit,...
DISNEY
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Róisín Murphy
Person
Dev Hynes
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Strikes a Pose in an Edgy Pink Catsuit & Slick Sandals to Celebrate Her Birthday

Lori Harvey serves a bold lesson in matching patterns on her birthday. The socialite posted a photo on her Instagram story yesterday in an outfit that was perfectly edgy for one of fashion’s newest “it” girls, while highlighting that she’ll be 25 today. For the ensemble, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey donned a black and pink abstract printed catsuit that felt modern and fresh. She accessorized it with a handbag splashed with the same abstract pattern. When it came down to the shoes, Harvey slipped on a pair of black ankle-strap sandals that helped unify her attire. Harvey has a chic and unique...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Magazines#Nightclub#American Apparel#Supersuper#Tumblr#House#Myspace
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments of 2021

The real rising stars this year were the men. Considering the mess of a year we’ve had, we should all be slightly shocked at how good the red carpet fashion was in 2021. And when I say good, I mean seriously good. In February, it was clear that 2021...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Exclaims, ‘Feels So Good to Be Back On a Set!’

Much-missed soap actress is making her way behind the camera once again. Fans have been longing for the moment when General Hospital’s Lulu wakes up from her coma. Though there is no inclination that that’s going to happen anytime soon, we couldn’t be happier for the actress who last appeared in the role. Last night, after darkness fell, Emme Rylan posted an Instagram story from behind the scenes of her new venture and teased, “Late night shoot for a fun project. Feels so good to be back on set!”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Megan Fox Goes Edgy in Black Corset Cutout Dress and Lace-Up Heels With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Milan

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for the first time since becoming engaged. The couple was seen in Milan on Friday heading to Dolce & Gabbana’s showroom. Fox went for an elevated but dark look consisting of an intricate black dress covered by a black leather, leopard print-lined coat. Her midi dress featured a knitted material with cutouts on the bodice as well as a corset top. Fox added necklaces to her look and wore her dark hair in waves. Her fiancé went with a similar edgy look, with a bit more color. He wore a neon pink fuzzy turtleneck...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy