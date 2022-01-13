ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Quilty pleasure: Why your grandmother’s quilt is today’s luxury fashion staple

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen A$AP Rocky arrived at the Met Gala in September, he managed what few others could: going toe-to-toe with Rihanna on the red carpet. His style icon partner was, as usual, among the night’s best dressed. But the rapper grabbed the limelight with his own fashion statement — a voluminous, multi-colored...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

These Are the Best Affordable Dress Shirt Brands for $100 or Less

When it comes to looking professional, men flock to throw on their best-tailored suit. And while your blazer, shoes, or tie may typically receive all of the attention, it’s the dress shirt that is the true star of the show.  A dress shirt can take one of your simple outfits and make it feel new and refreshed. For instance, instead of pairing the traditional white button-down shirt with your go-to suit, opt for a colorful top to offset the ensemble. As a guy, it’s valuable to have an assortment of different dress shirts in your wardrobe. It allows you to mix...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Is Casual Chic in a White Layered Top, Pink Stretch Pants and Multicolored Balenciaga sneakers

Hailey Bieber gives a lesson in color with her latest look. The model was spotted yesterday out and about in Los Angeles with Alexa Demie, a star on HBO’s “Euphoria”, while wearing a casual, functional outfit. For the ensemble, Bieber donned a white cropped polo-style button-up short sleeve top paired with a long-sleeve waffle-knit cropped shirt for a layered effect. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of pink stretch pants that added a pop of color. She accessorized the moment with dainty necklaces, gold hoop earrings and square black sunglasses. When it came down to footwear, Bieber opted for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Masters Pilates Style in All-Black Leggings, Turtleneck and Chunky Sneakers

Hailey Bieber took pilates by storm in her latest sporty look. The model left a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday, wearing black leggings with a black Acne Studios turtleneck sweater. The set was layered beneath a black windbreaker for added warmth. Bieber accessorized in minimalist fashion, pairing her all-black look with gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, angular Ray-Ban sunglasses and a black Mlouye shoulder bag. Bieber grounded her look in a pair of Balenciaga sneakers. The Runner style featured mesh and nylon uppers in a black, green, blue and silver palette. The pair was complete with exaggerated rubber soles, as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Italian fashion pioneer Nino Cerruti dies aged 91

Italian fashion designer and entrepreneur Nino Cerruti died Saturday at the age of 91, the Italian family business Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti said in a statement. He died at the hospital in Vercelli, Italy, where he was hospitalized for a hip operation, CNN affiliate SkyTg24 reported Saturday. “For the family, friends,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Alabama State
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
KING-5

Seattle fashion designers work wonders with wardrobe staple

SEATTLE — A Sarah Alexandra shirt can easily be described as polished without the fuss. The brand is named for designer Sarah Alexandra McKinney, who operates a modern boutique in Seattle's Madison Valley neighborhood. "The shirt really does look nice on so many different people on so many different...
SEATTLE, WA
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Embraces Menswear Inspo in Oversized Blazer, Loose Trousers & Breathable Balenciaga Sneakers

Hailey Bieber paired athletic and menswear flawlessly. The model stepped out in LA on Thursday. She layered up in a gray hoodie sweatshirt and a blue plaid oversized blazer. She added loose black trousers and accessorized with black rectangular sunglasses as well as a black Balenciaga baseball cap that peeked out under her sweatshirt’s hood. Bieber grounded her look in a pair of Balenciaga sneakers. The Runner style featured mesh and nylon uppers in a black, green, blue and silver colorway. The sneakers included exaggerated rubber soles, as well as black laces that matched the mesh. Bieber wore the same pair just...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kanye West’s Red Wing Work Boots Skyrocket as They Sell for $3,000 on eBay

Kanye West’s latest fashion era has arrived, courtesy of one specific pair of work boots—which have just sold for over $3,000 on eBay. West’s Yeezy and Balenciaga-filled wardrobe has been paired with black Red Wing boots since the year began. Once 2022 kicked off, the star wore the brand’s #3094 boots while on dates in Miami, New York City and Los Angeles with new girlfriend Julia Fox. The style, which is currently unavailable online, features a tall 17″ slip-on silhouette with a Thinsulate lining, chunky soles and steel toes for greater comfort and longevity. Recently, the same boots sold for a large...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norma Kamali
Person
Rihanna
Person
Ralph Lauren
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection Gets Temporary Residency in SoHo

Louis Vuitton is honoring the late Virgil Abloh in New York City this month. The French luxury house has unveiled its latest temporary residency at its 104 Prince Street store in SoHo dedicated to Abloh’s last collection. According to the brand, its SoHo store has been transformed with the motifs of Abloh’s work, creating an immersive experience for visitors to explore the men’s spring/summer 2022 collection. A black-and-white checkered pattern on the floor references both the chessboard theme seen throughout Abloh’s collections, as well as the signature Damier pattern invented by the brand’s eponymous founder in the 19th century. Birch trees,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Whitney Port Does Stay-at-Home Style in Green Pants, Sweater and White Leather Sneakers

Whitney Port revamped stay-at-home style this week in tonal hues and classic kicks. The former “Hills” star relaxed at home with husband Tim Rosenman, wearing a knit turquoise sweater in her living room. The cozy top was paired with dark green trousers, which appeared to feature a windowpane pattern and soft texture. “‘Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored,'” Port captioned the photo, where she humorously posed with Rosenman with her arms crossed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Port-Rosenman (@whitneyeveport) For footwear, the COZeCO founder slipped on a pair of sharp white sneakers. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Strikes a Pose in an Edgy Pink Catsuit & Slick Sandals to Celebrate Her Birthday

Lori Harvey serves a bold lesson in matching patterns on her birthday. The socialite posted a photo on her Instagram story yesterday in an outfit that was perfectly edgy for one of fashion’s newest “it” girls, while highlighting that she’ll be 25 today. For the ensemble, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey donned a black and pink abstract printed catsuit that felt modern and fresh. She accessorized it with a handbag splashed with the same abstract pattern. When it came down to the shoes, Harvey slipped on a pair of black ankle-strap sandals that helped unify her attire. Harvey has a chic and unique...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Olivia Culpo asked by airline to ‘put a blouse on’ before boarding flight

Olivia Culpo had to make an unexpected outfit change before she was allowed on her American Airlines flight this week. The model, 29, was in the airport on her way to Cabo San Lucas with her sister Aurora when an airline employee suggested that her outfit — a black bralette, biker shorts and an oversized black cardigan — wasn't in line with the company's passenger dress code.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Luxury Fashion#Fashion Brands#Fashion Runways#Cnn#Instagram#Quiltfolk#Stan Los Angeles#Surfwear
The Independent

Voices: As a church worker who’s dealt with ‘modesty’ guidelines for girls, Olivia Culpo’s airline story saddened me

Here we are in 2022, and female clothes-shaming is alive and well, still. Olivia Culpo, a former Miss Universe, recently boarded an American Airlines flight to Mexico wearing a midriff-baring crop top and tight bike shorts, topped with a long cardigan. This lovely young woman was informed that she had to “cover up” or wouldn’t be allowed to fly. In the end, Olivia borrowed a sweatshirt from her boyfriend and continued her journey. Indeed, several airlines have become the clothing police over the past couple of years — usually for their female passengers.If you take a spin through the...
CELEBRITIES
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Embraced Fantastical Futurism

Conventional wisdom says your fashion can either look to the future or reference the past, but this week, celebrities chose to do both. Whether pulling out the next generation of designer fare—just take the scintillating crimson two piece from Jamaican-Caymanian designer Jawara Alleyne's Oracle series that Anok Yai wore to preview The Matrix—or embracing the classics—like Penelope Cruz showcasing the timelessness of Chanel tweed on The Tonight Show—stars created a week filled with dramatic pieces and unexpected moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy