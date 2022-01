Amid the record COVID surge, intensive care bed availability has improved slightly in Central Illinois, but other parts of the state continue to see critical shortages. As of Friday, there were 14 ICU beds available in Region 3, which includes Sangamon County. But availability was down to single digits in four of the other 10 districts around the state, with only two beds available in Region 5 in Southeastern Illinois.

