Why Lori Harvey Is Keeping Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan On The Low | RSMS

 3 days ago

@Gary With Da Tea had something to say about Lori...

Comments / 0

Life and Style Weekly

Is Lori Harvey Pregnant? She Sparks Baby No.1 Rumors With Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Is she pregnant? Lori Harvey sparked rumors that she’s expecting baby No. 1 with her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan. While ringing in the new year, Lori shared a boomerang video of her and the Creed actor dressed up for their New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2021. She captioned the since-expired Instagram Story clip, “baby daddy,” igniting fan speculation over a possible pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Lori Harvey Gives Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan a Cheeky Nickname in New Year's Eve Post

Lori Harvey kicked off the New Year by putting her love on display. The 24-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey took to Instagram Stories on Friday, Dec. 31 to celebrate New Year's Eve with her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. In her since-expired post, the model shared a boomerang of herself and the Black Panther actor posing in front of a mirror to show off their fanciful attire. Lori dressed to impress, as she wore a sparkly halter jumpsuit and dainty jewelry pieces. Michael also looked as suave as ever in an all-black outfit that he paired with a silver chain-link necklace. However, the couple's stylish fashion moment wasn't the only...
BEAUTY & FASHION
justjaredjr.com

Normani & Ryan Destiny Join Lori Harvey at Her Birthday Dinner

Lori Harvey got support from her friends at her birthday dinner!. Normani and Ryan Destiny stuck by Lori‘s side while having dinner at sushi restaurant Nobu on Monday night (January 10) in Malibu, Calif. Lori‘s boyfriend Michael B. Jordan wasn’t able to attend the dinner, but he had a...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Redefines the Birthday Suit in Psychedelic Prada

Lori Harvey rang in her 25th birthday exactly how I wish I did mine: with a surprise party at Nobu in Malibu complete with romantic lighting, balloons, and personalized menus. She was dressed to the nines in a pink-and-black jacquard Prada catsuit teamed with a matching Cleo bag, a set altogether retailing at $5,150. Her friends, including Normani, photographer Blair Caldwell, Ryan Destiny, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, gathered to take pics and document the delicious looking food and cocktails.
MALIBU, CA
CinemaBlend

Michael B. Jordan Threw Lori Harvey A Fabulous Birthday Party He Didn’t Attend, Is Creed 3 To Blame?

Celebrating one’s birthday is meant to be a time for loved ones to gather. But sometimes, things don’t work out. That’s what reportedly happened with new power couple Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. As Harvey turned 25, Jordan couldn’t be there to celebrate her special day. Was his feature debut Creed III the blame for his absence from Harvey’s birthday celebration?
CELEBRITIES
BET

Michael B. Jordan Wants Denzel Washington in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Collaborating with Denzel Washington in A Journal for Jordan must’ve got the wheels turning for Michael B. Jordan. During a recent sit down with IMDb to answer fan questions, Jordan and his co-star/mentor were asked if they would ever appear together in a Marvel film. “Yes!” Jordan, who played...
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Michael B. Jordan posts never-before-seen video for his ‘turtle’ Lori Harvey’s birthday

More than one year into their relationship, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are still happier than ever. On Thursday, January 13, the model and entrepreneur celebrated her 25th birthday, posting one of her annual, extravagant birthday photoshoots. Plus, her special day also meant a loving tribute from her other half, causing the Creed actor to post a never-before-seen video of them to Instagram in honor of the occassion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Strikes a Pose in an Edgy Pink Catsuit & Slick Sandals to Celebrate Her Birthday

Lori Harvey serves a bold lesson in matching patterns on her birthday. The socialite posted a photo on her Instagram story yesterday in an outfit that was perfectly edgy for one of fashion’s newest “it” girls, while highlighting that she’ll be 25 today. For the ensemble, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey donned a black and pink abstract printed catsuit that felt modern and fresh. She accessorized it with a handbag splashed with the same abstract pattern. When it came down to the shoes, Harvey slipped on a pair of black ankle-strap sandals that helped unify her attire. Harvey has a chic and unique...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

