Why Lori Harvey Is Keeping Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan On The Low | RSMS

Lori Harvey rang in her 25th birthday exactly how I wish I did mine: with a surprise party at Nobu in Malibu complete with romantic lighting, balloons, and personalized menus. She was dressed to the nines in a pink-and-black jacquard Prada catsuit teamed with a matching Cleo bag, a set altogether retailing at $5,150. Her friends, including Normani, photographer Blair Caldwell, Ryan Destiny, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, gathered to take pics and document the delicious looking food and cocktails.
Comments / 0