Philippines reports record 34,021 new COVID-19 cases

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry reported a record number of...

CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
104.1 WIKY

China reports 165 new coronavirus cases for Jan 14 vs 201 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 14, down from 201 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 104 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 143 a day earlier. The...
104.1 WIKY

China’s Andon Health to supply at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Andon Health Co Ltd said on Friday its unit has signed a contract worth $1.28 billion with the U.S. Army Contracting Command to supply COVID-19 self-test kits. Andon Health’s unit iHealth Labs Inc has agreed to provide at-home coronavirus antigen test kits that can...
104.1 WIKY

Russia records 783 Omicron cases, official says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday that Russia had so far recorded 783 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and expected a rise in cases in the near future. She added that more than half of the cases had been detected in the...
104.1 WIKY

Italy reports 180,426 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 308 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 180,426 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, after 186,253 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 308 from 360. Italy has registered 140,856 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
104.1 WIKY

Britain reports 70,924 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 70,924 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 88 deaths within 28-days of a positive test. That compares with 81,713 new cases on Saturday, and 287 deaths. The government said data on new infections from Scotland was not included in Sunday’s total due to...
104.1 WIKY

Israel increases state aid plan for COVID-hit airlines

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s cabinet approved additional state aid on Sunday to help bail out airlines suffering another pandemic blow with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the finance and transportation ministries said. Total state aid would not exceed $85 million for all of Israel’s carriers and...
Coronavirus
dallassun.com

New highly mutated Covid strain discovered

A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
WORLD
Reuters

Quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, felt strongly in capital

JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Friday, the meteorology agency said, prompting some residents in the capital Jakarta to flee from buildings in panic. Indonesia's meteorology agency (BMKG) said the earthquake hit 52 km (32 miles) off Banten province at a...
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

Thailand approves $414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Wednesday, with a budget of 13.8 billion baht ($413.67 million) set aside for the procurement. The approval follows a recent expression of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
104.1 WIKY

Italy’s sewers will give early alert for future COVID spikes

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy will use the nation’s sewage to predict future coronavirus spreads and to alert authorities to rising cases and new variants before they appear in testing and hospitals, a senior official said, announcing a project to be launched in coming months. The new tool will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland updates COVID-19 guidelines: Mild coronavirus symptoms usually do not require a test

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has updated guidelines for citizens on coronavirus testing and quarantine in areas where comprehensive infection tracing is not possible. This is a recommendation for the current epidemic situation, which applies to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. Coronavirus infections have increased sharply with...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Workers confined in campervans at Spanish water plant to guarantee operations

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Fourteen employees of a Barcelona water-treatment facility are living in campervans parked outside the plant to avoid COVID-19 contagion and ensure operations continue as soaring infections from the Omicron variant take out key workers across Europe. Aigues de Barcelona, the plant’s operator, said in a statement...
WORLD
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE

