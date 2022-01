Contrary to recent news coverage, the owners of do not hate holiday decorations on King Street. What we do hate is the City of Charleston engaging in performative acts of racial equity and then enacting policies completely to the contrary. The business improvement district (BID) planned for King Street is a prime example. Unfortunately, the swirl of media attention has failed to adequately educate the public about business improvement districts in general, nor the proposed King Street BID specifically, so we are taking it upon ourselves before it is too late.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO