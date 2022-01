Although I have never lived in South Africa, I have witnessed apartheid firsthand. I was born and raised in Chile. I remember as if it were yesterday, when I was 10 years old, that Salvador Allende became the first elected Marxist president in the world. At that age I could not have defined “proletariat” or “dialectical materialism,” but almost daily, walking home from school, I had to dodge rocks and tear gas canisters being lobbed by warring factions. And three years later, I will never ever forget Augusto Pinochet taking power and attempting to “stabilize” and bring “peace” through torture, desaparecidos and other brutal human rights abuses.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO