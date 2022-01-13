ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Protesters block Lebanon's roads to protest economic crash, soaring prices

By Mohamed Azakir, Ahmed Al Kerdi
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BgL7C_0dkTQN7a00
Lebanese army soldiers deploy in an attempt to open a road blocked by drivers during a protest against spiralling petrol prices and worsening economic conditions, in Sidon, Lebanon January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Lebanese truck and bus drivers and others blocked main roads in the capital and other areas on Thursday in protest at the failure of politicians to address an economic crisis that has sent the currency into tailspin and driven prices sky high.

Lebanon's pound has collapsed since 2019 when the economy crumpled under a mountain of debt. Yet a cabinet formed in September with a promise to start fixing the economy has not met for three months as rivals argue about the conduct of a probe into the devastating 2020 Beirut port blast.

"I tell everyone that if there is a protest or demonstration against this situation, go to the street. If we wait for our leaders or parties, no one will care," said Mohamed al-Muqdad, 58, at a demonstration at a main intersection in a Beirut suburb.

"I want any official - the president, the prime minister, the speaker of parliament - to try to live for one day with the salary of a poor worker. Let's see how they will do it," he said as dozens of trucks blocked traffic.

Similar actions clogged routes elsewhere in the country.

The Lebanese pound, which was freely exchanged in shops and banks at 1,500 to the dollar until the crisis erupted in 2019, has crumbled and was trading on the unofficial market on Thursday at about 31,500.

A once comfortable middle class salary can now barely feed a family.

"The rise in the exchange rate ... caused very big problems. It made the Lebanese hungry, it made all citizens poor, citizens can't afford filling up with fuel anymore. People can't afford buying bread or food. Where are we heading?" said Fadi Abou Chakra, spokesman for Lebanon’s fuel stations union.

President Michel Aoun has been trying to galvanise the multiple sectarian factions to hold a national dialogue conference, but talks this week so far only drew support from close allies. Some opponents said such a conference should wait until after a May parliamentary election.

Reporting by Mohamed Azakir and Ahmed al-Kerdi; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Hezbollah’s criticism of Saudi not in Lebanon’s interest – PM

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati Monday said criticism of Saudi Arabia by the leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group did not serve the national interest or represent the country’s official stance. Saudi Arabia and a number of other Gulf Arab states withdrew ambassadors and...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Hundreds in Lebanon protest measures targeting unvaccinated

Hundreds of people rallied in Beirut on Saturday to protest measures imposed against the unvaccinated, saying individuals should have the right to decide whether to be inoculated or not.Vaccination is not compulsory in Lebanon but in recent days authorities have cracked down on people who are not inoculated or don’t carry a negative PCR test Saturday’s protest by nearly 300 people in downtown Beirut came a day after the daily number of new cornoavirus cases hit a record 7,974. The protest came days after authorities imposed fresh restrictions — including the requirement of a vaccination certificate or...
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Nationwide protest breaks out in Lebanon against long-term economic crisis

BEIRUT, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese held on Thursday a nationwide protest against soaring prices and deteriorating living conditions caused by the long-term economic crisis. Drivers and citizens took to the streets in the capital Beirut, Tripoli, Khalde and other cities and towns, parking their cars in the middle of the streets and burning dust bins to blockade main roads.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Reuters

Serbian activists block roads in protest against lithium project

BELGRADE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday blocked several main roads in Serbia including a border crossing to Bosnia in the latest protests against Rio Tinto's (RIO.L) plans to develop a $2.4 billion lithium mine. The protests have become a headache for Serbia's ruling coalition ahead...
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

Protests erupt in Kazakhstan after fuel price rise

ALMATY (Reuters) – Protests have erupted in several Kazakh towns and cities after the Central Asian nation’s government lifted price caps on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and the cost of the popular alternative to gasoline rose. Public protests are rare – and illegal unless their organisers file a...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Economy#Protest#Economic Crisis#Lebanese
Reuters

Malta sees biggest protest yet against COVID measures

VALLETTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Malta saw its biggest protest yet against COVID rules on Sunday, with hundreds of people marching in the capital Valletta against new measures requiring production of a COVID certificate for entry to most venues including restaurants, gyms and bars. Malta has seen one of the...
PROTESTS
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
MarketWatch

President’s home on fire as protests escalate in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (AP) — The presidential residence in Kazakhstan’s largest city was engulfed in flames on Wednesday and armed protesters stormed another government building, according to news reports, as demonstrations sparked by a rise in fuel prices escalated sharply. In response to the protests, the government resigned and the...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Israel faces crisis as tree-planting in Negev desert sparks Bedouin protests

Police said two officers were injured in the violence and local media reported that at least 18 people had been arrested. Israel’s fragile governing coalition faced a crisis on Wednesday after Bedouins staged protests against tree-planting by nationalists on disputed land in the Negev desert. Some protesters hurled stones...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

Sudan doctors protest state violence in post-coup rallies

Sudanese doctors protested Sunday against violent attacks by security forces targeting medical personnel during pro-democracy rallies following last year's military coup. "During every protest they fire tear gas inside the hospital where I work," one doctor, Houda Ahmad, said at the rally in Khartoum. "They even attack us inside the intensive care unit," she added at the rally, where medical personnel carried pictures of colleagues they said had been killed. The demonstration was the latest in the crisis-hit north-east African country, where protesters in the north also blockaded roads to vent their anger against an electricity price hike announced last week, and that has since been frozen.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Protest in Netherlands against coronavirus measures

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters packed Amsterdam’s streets on Sunday in opposition to the government-imposed COVID-19 measures and vaccination campaign as virus infections hit a new record. Authorities were granted stop and search powers at several locations across the city and scores of riot police vans patrolled neighbourhoods...
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy