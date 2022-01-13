RPT-Norway oil and gas output to rise 9% by 2024, regulator says

(Repeats without changes to attach to alerts)

OSLO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Norway’s total petroleum output is expected to grow over the next three years as oil and gas output expand, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.

The combined volume is expected to rise to 4.33 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2024, a rise of 9.1% from the preliminary 2021 reading of 3.97 million barrels, NPD forecasts showed. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)