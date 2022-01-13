ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UPDATE 2-Norway oil and gas output to rise 9% by 2024, regulator says

By Nerijus Adomaitis
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Adds background, detail)

OSLO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Norway is set to boost its petroleum output by more than 9% by 2024 buoyed by a jump in investment in the country’s biggest export sector, data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Thursday.

Norway expects oil companies to submit “dozens” of new investment plans this year, up from eight in 2021, as they take advantage of tax incentives introduced by parliament.

Petroleum output is expected to rise to 4.33 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2024, a rise of 9.1% from the preliminary 2021 reading of 3.97 million barrels, NPD forecasts showed.

Western Europe’s largest oil and gas producer, Norway globally accounts for about 2% of crude oil and 3% of natural gas output.

It is also Europe’s second largest pipeline gas supplier after Russia, accounting for up to a quarter of the European Union’s demand.

A surge in global gas prices has pushed Norway's petroleum income to record levels in recent months, and the country continues to drill for new reserves here, betting demand will remain solid for decades to come.

The NPD said expected investment in the sector would “contribute to continued high and profitable production towards 2030, at which point the current plans show that production will decline”.

“The extent and speed of this decline will depend, among other things, on how much additional oil and gas the companies will discover in the years to come,” it added.

Environmental groups have protested the plans, arguing that Norway should end exploration and set a date for when oil and gas output should stop altogether.

A broad majority in parliament has rejected such proposals however, arguing that the cash flow from oil and gas is essential and that it can help fund a transition to greener energy.

Oil investment, excluding exploration, is expected to rise to 165 billion crowns in 2025 from 131 billion in 2022, the NPD said.

Oil companies are expected to drill between 30 and 40 exploration wells in 2022, compared to 40 wells that were completed last year, the regulator said.

Most of the wells are expected to be drilled around producing fields or existing infrastructure to ensure that any discoveries can be developed quickly and at a lower cost.

Norway’s new centre-left minority government said it would continue handing out new exploration licences, but it would focus on mature areas. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Terje Solsvik and Jason Neely)

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

Rising oil prices put gas prices in the danger zone

If Russia invades Ukraine, inflation-weary Americans will likely pay the price at the pump. Oil prices have already shot up to seven-year highs in recent days. A conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which the White House has warned could be imminent, would have the potential to drive them much higher.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Company#Oslo#Npd#The European Union
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Eastward Yamal gas flows decline from Germany to Poland

(Adds detail, quotes, background) MOSCOW/WARSAW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Gas flows from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, declined on Friday, data from German network operator Gascade showed. The pipeline link between Poland and Germany has been operating in reverse mode...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Asian prices fall amid Chinese LNG cargo sale tenders

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices dropped this week as large Chinese sell tenders signalled that supplies are well-stocked amid continued tepid Asian demand. The average LNG price for March delivery into north-east Asia fell to around $23.00 per metric million British thermal units...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Reuters

Oil prices fall despite lingering supply concerns

London, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday, pressured by an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories while investors took profits after global oil benchmarks touched seven-year highs this week. Brent crude futures were down 85 cents, or 0.9%, at $87.53 a barrel by 1434 GMT....
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Government beats off a legal challenge to development of oil and gas in the North Sea

The government has defeated a legal challenge brought by environmentalists who argued that maximising North Sea oil and gas production was unlawful. Campaigners launched a High Court action last year against the business secretary and the Oil and Gas Authority on the grounds that the drive to increase production of oil and gas in the North Sea was both unlawful and irrational. The activists said that maximising production was unlawful as it failed to take into account the billions in public money that is used to subsidise the industry. Mrs Justice Cockerill said the claimants’ court action had failed on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Norway on track for March rate hike, central bank says

OSLO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank said on Thursday it plans to raise its key policy interest rate in March, maintaining a campaign of tightening that began last year as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Norges Bank’s five-member monetary policy committee unanimously agreed to keep the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Oil majors help spare FTSE from heavy drop

Strong performances from the UK’s oil majors helped the FTSE 100 avoid the malaise that beset many of its international peers on Tuesday.The index avoided the huge drops seen in New York where traders came back from a three-day weekend in a negative mood.It closed down 0.6% after dropping 47.68 points to 7,563.55.As Brent crude oil hit a fresh seven-year high, ending the day at 87.03 dollars per barrel, it helped oil companies around the world to buck the trend.A sharp rise in global bond yields has sent European stock markets into retreat today over concern that higher inflationary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
d1softballnews.com

New rises for oil and gas. Brent on the highs of the last 7 years. Further tweaks for petrol and diesel

Oil prices are now on the highest levels of the last 7 years. Brent, a crude extracted from the North Sea which is the reference for two thirds of global trade, is processed in London at 87.5 dollars a barrel, up by 1.2% compared to yesterday. In the United States a barrel of Wti it sells for 85.3 dollars (+ 1.8%). Since the beginning of last December, oil prices have risen by about 30%. Increase only to a small extent offset (for Europe) by a strengthening of the euro against the dollar. To push prices are the geopolitical tensions that intensify around theUkraine, with the possible repercussions on Russian gas supplies to Europe. Today the gas price rises by 3% above 79 euros per megawatt / hour.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

UPDATE 1-High gas prices push Norway's Dec trade surplus to record

OSLO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s trade surplus rose to a new record in December, boosted by soaring prices for its natural gas exports, national statistics agency data showed on Monday. The December surplus hit 106 billion Norwegian crowns ($12.09 billion), beating a previous record of 84.5 billion set...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy