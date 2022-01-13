ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVa health partnership includes products preparedness center

Register Citizen
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A public-private health care partnership will launch a products preparedness center in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced. The center will...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAP

5 WVa health centers to receive $8.3 million in grants

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Five health centers in West Virginia will receive a total of $8.3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. West Virginia’s two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funding. Capito says the funding is crucial...
CHARLESTON, WV
Western Iowa Today

Cass Health Announces New Vascular and Pulmonary Partnership

(Atlantic) Cass Health has partnered with Methodist Physicians Clinic to provide vascular and pulmonary care locally. Two vascular surgeons and two pulmonologists with Methodist Physicians Clinic, based out of Omaha, will now see patients at Cass Health Specialty Clinic in Atlantic. Cass Health CEO Brett Altman says, “One of our...
ATLANTIC, IA
ocracokeobserver.com

Public notice for Ocracoke Health Center

To: All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals. This is to give notice that Ocracoke Health Center, Inc. has applied for an American Rescue Plan–Health Center Construction and Capital Improvements Program grant from Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Ocracoke Health Center, Inc. proposes to conduct renovations at its existing facility located at 305/309 Back Rd in Ocracoke, NC.
OCRACOKE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
5 On Your Side

City Foundry hosting vaccination event in partnership with St. Louis health department

ST. LOUIS — If you make your way to the City Foundry STL this weekend, you can do more than just grab a bite to eat and do some shopping. On Saturday, City Foundry is partnering with the City of St. Louis Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic will be held in one of the retail spaces at the facility, Suite 127 next to Sanctioned Sneaker Collective.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

After COVID-19 diagnosis, WVa governor’s health is improving

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says his health is improving two days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The 70-year-old Republican governor continues to experience mild symptoms. Justice was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Tuesday and says he’s feeling much better Thursday. Justice says he woke up Tuesday with a cough and congestion, then developed a headache and high fever. The governor, who is fully vaccinated, received a monoclonal antibody treatment Wednesday as recommended by his physician. He was forced to call off his State of the State speech to the Legislature. Instead, the remarks were read by a clerk in the House of Delegates on Wednesday evening.
CHARLESTON, WV
beckershospitalreview.com

Cue Health to develop omicron-specific test through HHS partnership

HHS' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will provide additional funds to its ongoing partnership with San Diego-based Cue Health, a healthcare technology company, to develop an omicron-genotyping COVID-19 test. The test will complement the already existing Cue molecular COVID-19 test and will be compatible with the Cue Health Monitoring...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
indianapublicradio.org

Ivy Tech and Beacon Health partnership aims to combat nursing shortage

Beacon Health System and Ivy Tech Community College are partnering to combat the nursing shortage in northern Indiana. Sarah Paturalski, vice president of nursing at Beacon’s Memorial Hospital, said the country has been battling a shortage for the better part of a decade, and is set to hit a deficit of 1.2 million nurses this year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
koxe.com

Local Hendrick Health staff to benefit from TSTC, PMI partnership

(ABILENE, Texas) – The health care industry is one of the most complex industries in the world because it constantly changes. To help keep up with new trends, Texas State Technical College and Practice Management Institute have teamed up to train Hendrick Health staff members on the new upscale medical and billing coding systems. The one aspect of the industry that never changes is the need for current, up-to-date information by doctors, nurses and staff on the business side of running a practice.
ABILENE, TX
KGW

Police partnership with mental health clinicians expanding in Washington County

TIGARD, Ore. — Police agencies in southern Washington County are teaming up with mental health clinicians to help better serve people in crisis. Officials in Tigard said that about 65% of all police calls have a mental or behavioral health component. The new pilot program, which started at the end of summer, is a partnership between clinicians from LifeWorks NW and police in Tigard, Tualatin, Sherwood and King City.
live5news.com

Vision to Learn celebrates partnership with CCSD, MUSC Health

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vision to Learn provides children at the Charleston County School District with vision screenings, eye exams, and new prescription glasses at no charge. CCSD partnered with MUSC Health to make this program possible. On Monday, the first 87 children at Stono Park Elementary School will find...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#West Virginia University#Global Health#Ap#Justice#Owens Minor Inc#West Virginians
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Columbia Pulp announces new product launch in partnership with GMCO Corp of Colorado

DAYTON — Columbia Pulp LLC, an innovative agricultural waste recycling company in Columbia County, announced it has partnered with GMCO Corporation of west Colorado in the processing and sale of IntegriBlend-CF, a new, chlorine-free soil stabilization and dust control product derived from wheat straw. IntegriBlend-CF is developed by GMCO...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
theadvocate.com

Ochsner opens health center in Frost

In its ongoing effort to improve access to primary care in underserved areas throughout the region, Ochsner Health opened Ochsner Health Center — Livingston on Jan. 5. This location, just off Interstate-12 in Frost, is halfway between Ochsner Health Center — Denham Springs South and Ochsner Health Center — Tangipahoa.
LIVINGSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Cheapest Mobile Homes in America

Mobile homes are often built for and bought by people who cannot afford to buy a house or a condominium. They cost a fraction of the price of a single-family home. For decades, they have been used by people who wanted to travel. More recently, they have become permanent structures. While less expensive than houses, […]
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy