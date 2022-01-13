WVa health partnership includes products preparedness center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says his health is improving two days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The 70-year-old Republican governor continues to experience mild symptoms. Justice was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Tuesday and says he’s feeling much better Thursday. Justice says he woke up Tuesday with a cough and congestion, then developed a headache and high fever. The governor, who is fully vaccinated, received a monoclonal antibody treatment Wednesday as recommended by his physician. He was forced to call off his State of the State speech to the Legislature. Instead, the remarks were read by a clerk in the House of Delegates on Wednesday evening.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO