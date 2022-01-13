WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, January 13th 2022

Wiliamsville-based Blackbird Asset Services has merged operations with HYPERAMS. Blackbird Managing Director David Fiegel assumes the role of Managing Director of Auction services - managing all facets of HYPERAMS auction operations.

A nice return on its investment for a Rhode Island investment group. Business First reports after buying a property at 3734 South Park Avenue in Blasdell for $650,000 in 2005, the group sold to a California-based retail real estate investment group

for $5.285 million.

A ribbon cutting will be held tomorrow at 11am for Helotechy. The business offers repair services for all types of electronics and programs including POS systems/ cash registers. It's located at 55 North Main Street in Angola.

Tops has promoted Mike Dowd to manager of its Sanborn location.

National Grid has received and Emergency Response Award and Emergency Recovery Award from the Edison Electric Institute.