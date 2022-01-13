ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Scout cookies back for 2022 and feature a new treat, Adventurefuls

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council has kicked off its 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program and has a new sweet selection in the lineup.

Their brand-new Adventurefuls is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Through the annual fundraiser, local Girl Scouts learn essential life, leadership and business skills while also giving back to the community through the council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring service project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOW1T_0dkTPr7p00

During the 2020-21 program, girls across the council’s 26-county footprint in New York and Northern Pennsylvania sold 1,260,493 packages of cookies and donated 24,556 to Meals on Wheels and first responders.

This year’s Sweet Support recipients are teachers and faculty at local schools as well as regional Meals on Wheels programs again. Cookies will be donated to these groups throughout the council’s service area at the end of the season. The council’s donation goal is 50,000 packages.

“Our Girl Scouts are excited about the 2022 cookie program and our number one goal is to keep the experience safe, positive and educational for them,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale. “Once again, girls are gaining real-world experience on the importance of leadership, adaptability and perseverance in the face of challenging times and especially during the ongoing pandemic. The cookie program helps provide normalcy and fun for our local Girl Scouts and we thank the community for their continued support.”

Girl Scout Cookie season continues through March 27. Initial orders taken now through February will be delivered to local customers in late February and early March.

The public can support GSNYPENN Girl Scouts by purchasing cookies for $5 per package or buying cookies to donate to the council’s Sweet Support recipients.

The 2022 lineup features not only brand-new flavor Adventurefuls but also classic favorites Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S'mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic.

After paying the baker, 100% of proceeds raised from the cookie program stay local. Funds are used for troop activities and by the council to maintain properties and deliver programming to its girl and adult members.

Locally, GSNYPENN Girl Scouts includes members from Chenango, Herkimer, Madison and Oneida counties. For more information or assistance connecting to a troop participating in this year’s cookie program, contact the council by calling 1-855-213-8555, option 2 or emailing info@gsnypenn.org.

