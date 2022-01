Weary consumers who are already overwhelmed and angered by the rising prices of everything are starting to realize that it's no longer a matter of supply chain congestion, excessive "free" money from the Fed, the rising wages of "essential" employees, or the unseen but oppressive hand of inflation that's making their lives more painful and their pocketbooks lighter. As much as Elizabeth Warren berates the greedy corporate leaders and, while President Biden sics the antitrust lawyers on them and the media dutifully chimes in, the root causes of rising prices are far more local in nature and far simpler to explain.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO