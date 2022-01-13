ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Wally Armour drives campaign for West Branch boosters

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
BELOIT – The West Branch Booster Club received nearly $1,400 on Jan. 7 as part of a fundraising event at a high school basketball game.

Wally Armour Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Alliance sponsored a Four-Shot Shootout at halftime of the home basketball game.

The dealership regularly conducts community fundraising campaigns during sports events.

Wally Armour team members served up hot dogs and fries througout the game, while also raising funds to support the district’s athletic programs. The food purchases netted $400 for the school.

At halftime, West Branch alumni Evelyn Woods and Nick Scarpitti joined Warriors girls basketball coach Walt DeShields and sports announcer Chuck Filek for the shooting event.

Each had four shots. Successful layups earned $25; free throws earned $50; 3-pointers earned $75; and half-court shots earned $500. The half-court shots would double to $1,000 if all three previous shots were successful on the first attempt.

Together, the four participants secured $1,000 from Wally Armour.

“The food and halftime shooters made for an exciting event,” says Mike Helm, West Branch's athletic director. “The fans really enjoyed the evening.”

West Branch's booster club supports athletic programs with various needs, such as uniforms and equipment.

“We appreciate the time and effort the Wally Armour employees put in to support our kids,” Helm said.

