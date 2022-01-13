ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

'So many jobs out there': SouthCoast businesses, staffing agencies on the hunt for workers

By Charles Winokoor, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJIZN_0dkTPPbb00

FALL RIVER — For local employers the end of the Great Resignation can’t come soon enough.

Because while the national unemployment rate shrank to 3.9 percent in December, the so-called quits rate of workers voluntarily leaving their jobs rose to a record-high 4.5 million in November, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The term Great Resignation has come to represent the phenomenon of workers quitting their jobs to take advantage of a labor market where job openings outnumber those who ostensibly are looking for work.

The fact that a growing number of people have quit their jobs and don’t seem to be in any particular hurry to rejoin the U.S. workforce is causing consternation among business owners and those who represent the interests of those owners.

“It’s terrible,” said Mike O’Sullivan, co-CEO of One SouthCoast Chamber with offices in Fall River and New Bedford.

“I’m wondering if they’re not working how they manage to pay their bills,” said O’Sullivan, who manages the Fall River office of the 1,600-member chamber of commerce.

“The COVID logic doesn’t apply anymore,” he added, alluding to workers who previously might have stopped going to work out of fear of contracting COVID-19.

'A complete nightmare':Kitchen staff shortage hurting restaurants in the SouthCoast

O’Sullivan says in his travels throughout the region he still sees some restaurants that have reduced the number of days they stay open to just three or four a week due to the inability to find enough employees.

'Banner year' for local employment agency

Eileen Wheeler Sheehan, who since 1989 has owned and operated ABLE Associates staffing agency in Fall River, says she’s seen a continuing trend of workers dropping out of and eventually reentering the workforce as they reconsider what they want to do to earn a living.

The year 2021, Wheeler Sheehan said, “was a banner year for (employment) recruiters.”

But she says the Great Resignation is hurting her clients who are desperately seeking reliable, long-term workers.

Staffing shortages:Plenty of job openings in Fall River, New Bedford area but not enough interest

Wheeler Sheehan says it’s not just entry level, unskilled workers who are quitting minimum wage jobs. She says some mid-level level managers and other experienced employees have been walking away from their jobs for personal, career-oriented reasons.

“There are so many jobs out there that in their minds they can pick and choose,” she said.

The result, Wheeler Sheehan said, is that many companies and small businesses are scrambling to attract new workers.

“The confidence level of people here (looking for work) is amazing,” she said. “They will turn us down or they’re ghosting us.”

Ghosting refers to someone who stays on the job with a new employer for just a short time, sometimes for even just a few days, then quits without notice to take another job.

Wheeler Sheehan said that sort of lack of commitment puts an additional financial strain on businesses that invest time and money to train new workers.

Some of the hardest hit sectors, she said, have included hospitals and healthcare, manufacturing and those that require drivers.

And Wheeler Sheehan says it’s not just truck drivers with CDL licenses who are in short supply: “Drivers at all levels are in tremendous demand,” she said.

Truck drivers needed:Promises of high pay, instant job offers lure more students to truck-driving schools

Local, state and national unemployment figures keep dropping

The national unemployment rate in December dropped to 3.9 percent as compared to 4.2 percent in November, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The unemployment rate for Fall River in November was 7.4 percent compared to 8 percent in October, according to the state’s Department of Unemployment Assistance; the unemployment rate for the entire state of Massachusetts was 5.4 percent in November.

Employee incentives don’t always work

Toward the end of 2021, James Karam, president and chief executive of Fall River-based real estate development company First Bristol Corporation, said he needed to hire 40 to 50 entry level workers for his eight hotels, retail shopping centers and office buildings.

And although he now needs half that number, Karam says it’s only due to the fact that this is the slow season for the hotel industry.

By March 1, he said, “we’ll be looking for more workers.”

Karam in 2021 offered an employee incentive program, whereby both an employee who referred a new worker who stayed on the job for at least 90 days and the new worker would be paid an additional $300.

But he said even the incentive of extra cash wasn’t enough to make much of a difference.

“It was not really successful. It didn’t generate new workers,” he said.

Karam said depending on their work experience, he pays hotel workers between $17 and $20 an hour. Those workers, he added, be they housekeeping or restaurant employees, are also allowed to collect tips.

And he said there continues to be a shortage of entry level female workers in the ranks of the hospitality trade, due at least in part to a rise in the cost of childcare services.

“It’s a national issue,” Karam said.

Charles Winokoor may be reached at cwinokoor@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Massive volcano eruption recorded from space, triggers west coast tsunami warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tsunami warnings along the west coast following an underwater volcanic eruption Friday night. The eruption near the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific set off a tsunami that will affect the entire west coast. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center detected waves just under three feet high.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Prince Harry in legal fight to pay for U.K. police protection

LONDON — Prince Harry is challenging a decision by the British government which does not allow him to pay for his police protection when he returns to the U.K. The royal wants to bring his two children, Archie and Lilibet, to the U.K. so they can “know his home country,” but it is too risky without proper police protection, his legal representative said in a statement emailed to NBC News on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall River, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
City
Fall River, MA
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Southcoast Chamber#Covid#The Southcoast O Sullivan#Able Associates
CNN

Clyburn says he's not giving up on voting rights legislation bills yet

(CNN) — House Majority Whip James Clyburn said he does not think two key pieces of voting rights legislation the Senate will take up this week are dead -- yet. "They may be on life support," he told CNN's Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union." "But, you know, John Lewis, others, did not give up after the '64 Civil Rights Act ... So I'm going to tell everybody, we're not giving up."
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

637
Followers
324
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy