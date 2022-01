According to the National Association of Realtors®, the median earnings of agents is less than $50,000 and the average number of homes they sell per year is fewer than 10! What’s up with that?!? There is BIG money to be made in real estate, and you can get rich in real estate with the right mindset. I know this for a fact because, not only do I know several 6 and 7 figure agents, I also have my own multi-million-dollar real estate business.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO