Voltas Beko 7Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTL70UPGB, Grey)

You always need and see them everywhere: in metalworking, on the construction site, in almost every toolbox... the good old hand brush. Whether classic all-purpose brushes or brushes for special applications, the German-based company Lessmann GmbH has virtually all of them in its range. The shape is varied, from straight to ergonomic. But they all have one thing in common: The wooden bodies are made exclusively from untreated red beech. Depending on the model, they also have two hanging holes at the end of the handle. Production is fully automatic and highly rational. In order to ensure its own claim to the excellent quality of the hand brush woods, Lessmann has been relying on classic image processing for many years. But now "The German Brush Company" has implemented an image processing system from the Bavarian system house Simon IBV GmbH that uses robust IDS industrial cameras and SIMAVIS® H image processing software to detect even barely perceptible tolerance deviations particularly reliably.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO