Research from the Bank of America now suggests that Solana could become the “Visa of the digital asset ecosystem.”. In a research note from the institution to its clients after hosting the Solana Foundation’s member Lily Liu, the bank said that the Solana blockchain could very well become an equivalent of Visa for the world of cryptocurrency and NFTs thanks to its focus on scalability, ease of use and low transaction fees.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO