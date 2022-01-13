30 Seconds

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm sick and tired of seeing the Car Shield commercials 35 times a day and also the Medicare hot line with Joe Namath and Jimmy Walker. I'm sick and tired of seeing them a hundred times a day.

Isn't it nice of the cellphone providers to force us to spend billions of dollars on new phones that have the 5G technology? Wonder how long it will be until they come out with 6G and force us to buy new phones again?

At least 22 people died in their cars in Pakistan during a heavy snowfall. Some died from hypothermia, but many died from carbon monoxide poisoning because they had their motors running to keep the heater going. That's how safe automobiles are with the internal combustion engine.

I just want to ask people if you are planning on adding a cat or dog to your family home, please consider adoption with our local humane society and the shelters. They need a second chance at love.

