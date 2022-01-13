ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County jail receives outpouring of help from other agencies during evacuation

By Christine Holmes, Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago
ZANESVILLE — The fire that destroyed the Masonic Temple late last week has left its neighboring Muskingum County Jail empty.

Inmates were immediately evacuated from the building and taken to the courthouse where they waited for further relocation Thursday night.

According to Sheriff Matt Lutz, 146 inmates were in the jail at the time of the fire.

Eight of those charged with misdemeanor and non-violent felony crimes were released from incarceration, while the rest were taken to neighboring facilities.

Lutz said inmates with cases in common pleas court were given own recognizance bonds, while those with cases in domestic and county court were released with return dates to finish their sentences.

Seven who have already been sentenced were taken to Orient Correctional Facility to be sorted into prisons.

Lutz said 25 women were taken locally to the juvenile detention center, 46 men were taken to the city jail and another 55 to 60 were taken to jails in Franklin, Guernsey, Licking and Noble counties.

"Our staff did a phenomenal job of evacuating the jail in a very timely manner. If there was a good thing out of any of this, it was the time frame that it happened," he said.

During the fire, four crew of jail staff and road deputies happened to be overlapping shifts and were able to assist in the evacuation.

Immediately, the city jail and juvenile detention center opened their doors to accommodate displaced inmates.

Lutz is thankful to the city and county leaders who lent a hand during the emergency, as well as the neighboring sheriff's offices.

"They immediately said, bring 'em, we'll take 'em. We'll keep them as long as you need to," Lutz said.

Should the situation persist, Lutz estimates it could to cost the county anywhere from $65 to $100 per inmate per day to house inmates in other jails.

Inmates are unable to return to the Muskingum County Jail until what is left of the six-story Masonic Temple is demolished since it poses a serious risk to the jail should it collapse.

Additionally, power and gas has been cut to the jail and adjacent county facilities to prevent any future fires.

During an emergency meeting of the county commissioners, EMA Director Jeff Jadwin said it could be weeks until county operations return to normal.

All offices in the Muskingum County Courthouse and Law Administration Building have been relocated throughout the city during this time.

Meal services to the city jail have been disrupted during this time.

Food service provider Aramark typically prepares meals for both the city and county jails from the county jail's kitchen.

Since the fire, meals have been prepared elsewhere and driven to the city jail to feed inmates.

The first day after the fire, Christ's Table and the Center for Seniors stepped up to do the cooking until a better solution was found.

