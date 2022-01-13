Sri Lanka announce squad for Zimbabwe ODI series

Virat Kohli has stepped down from his role as captain of India’s Test team.The 33-year-old first led his country in red-ball cricket temporarily during the winter tour of Australia in 2014 before he permanently took the reins from MS Dhoni at the end of the series.During his tenure as India’s Test captain, Kohli helped them clinch the number one spot in the ICC Test rankings and saw them finish runners-up in the World Test Championship Final last summer.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/huBL6zZ7fZ— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 15, 2022Kohli said on Twitter: “It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team...
