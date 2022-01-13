ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka announce squad for Zimbabwe ODI series

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombo [Sri Lanka], January 13 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Thursday announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe which gets underway from Sunday in Pallekele. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be locking horns in the three-match ODI...

IN THIS ARTICLE
