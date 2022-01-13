ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK retailers face inflation hangover after blowout Christmas

By James Davey
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers enjoyed a blowout Christmas, results from the country’s biggest retailers show, treating themselves to upmarket food, drink and clothes before the sober reality of surging prices hits home in 2022.

Retailers Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Next performed better than expected in the final weeks of 2021, as a surge in COVID cases left pubs and restaurants deserted, and consumers crowding supermarket aisles for tempura prawns, novelty bottles of gin and turkeys.

But they warned of pain to come as pressure built across their operations, from higher freight costs, wage hikes for warehouse workers and more expensive raw materials.

Retailers also saw no immediate relief from supply-chain disruption, with the online fast-fashion retailer ASOS flying in more of its stock from Asia, at greater cost, to guarantee delivery for Christmas.

The trading updates give an early indication of how retailers globally may have fared during the festive season, with earnings from the major U.S. and European groups expected later this month and next.

Britain’s most famous retailer M&S, a provider of food, clothes and homewares, said it had largely held the line against price rises, but with inflationary pressures building in the pipeline that would have to give in 2022.

“We have to just try and make sure we get that balance and do what’s right for the consumer,” M&S finance chief Eoin Tonge told reporters.

He said inflation in the food market in the 12 weeks to December was 2.7%, rising to 3.5% in December, but M&S had not passed that much on to its shoppers.

British consumers have already seen food prices rise, with post-Brexit economic barriers pushing up the cost of trade, and hikes in taxes and energy bills are set for April. The Bank of England expects consumer price inflation to hit 6% in April, its highest since 1992, before easing.

Official economic surveys show household spending, which accounts for nearly two thirds of the UK economy, held up well to the end of December, but a lack of spending firepower in the spring will hit retailers hard while their costs remain high.

SOARING COSTS

Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco said it was seeing operating cost inflation of about 5%, up from the normal levels or 2-3%.

“There’s no doubt that there are inflationary pressures, (it’s) very hard for us to predict what those are going to look like over the coming months but we’ll do our very best to manage them,” CEO Ken Murphy told reporters.

Fast fashion groups have struggled as supply chain disruption limits their ability to deliver new ranges from factories in Asia to customers at speed. ASOS said it had already introduced low to mid-single digit price increases to offset the cost inflation.

That fitted with comments from Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo which said it would raise some prices due to higher shipping and raw materials costs.

ASOS noted that despite the pressures it expected demand to hold up as it is cheaper than many rivals and some shoppers will not have spent on holidays or weddings for two years. The retailer added that factories producing spring-summer ranges were closer to home, unlike winter coats which come from China.

“I do think there is a lot more demand to run,” Chief Operating Officer Mat Dunn told reporters. He said that freight costs, while high, had plateaued, and that recent wage rises for warehouse workers had filled the staffing gaps.

For Christmas, the supermarkets said the arrival of the Omicron variant of coronavirus had prompted many Britons to stay at home, even though restrictions were not as tough as 2020 when a last-minute December lockdown hit hospitality and boosted supermarket sales. That provided tough comparatives.

For Christmas 2021, Tesco sold more than 8 million bottles of champagne and sparkling wine and highlighted smoked salmon as one of its best sellers. In comparison, sales at pubs group Mitchells & Butlers fell 10.2% in the four weeks over Christmas compared with pre-pandemic times.

M&S said it had sold one in four of the country’s fresh turkeys, along with more than 1 million light-up snow globe bottles of gin. M&S and Tesco both upgraded their profit outlooks.

The Independent

Inflation pushes up clothes prices at Superdry

The boss of Superdry has said that customers can expect price rises and no sales in its shops as the business tries to combat the increased costs it is facing due to runaway inflation.Julian Dunkerton told the PA news agency that the company will hike prices by around 2% due to rising costs.But it will also be able to offset the cost hikes by slashing the number of items the retailer has on sale, something that has been part of the Superdry plan since before Covid-19.“No stores will ever have a sale again … and discounting is limited to a...
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Rises After UK Inflation Gets Even Hotter

The pound crept higher on Wednesday after official data showed British inflation rose to its highest level in 30 years in December, raising interest rate hike expectations. However, chatter about a leadership challenge to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the wake of ‘partygate’ kept the pound on a tight leash.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sterling Rises as UK Inflation Jumps

The British pound is in positive territory after falling for three straight days. GBP/USD has pushed above the 1.36 line and is trading at 1.3635 in the North American session, up 0.27% on the day. UK inflation hits 30-year high. Anyone reading the news has seen plenty of headlines screaming...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Primark sees improving UK outlook after Omicron dented Christmas

LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods said on Thursday the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in England had boosted prospects for its Primark clothing business after December sales were dented by the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The group said Omicron had interrupted an improving trend in Primark’s customer numbers...
RETAIL
The Independent

UK inflation hits near-30 year high as food prices surge

Britain’s rate of inflation has rocketed to its highest level for nearly 30 years as the cost-of-living squeeze intensifies, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation jumped from 5.1% in November to 5.4% in December – the highest since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.Most economists had expected inflation of 5.2% in December.The ONS said inflation was pushed higher by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices last month, with costs also rising for restaurants and hotels, furniture and household goods, as well as clothing and footwear.The inflation rate rose again at the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Aldi named cheapest supermarket of the year amid ‘significant’ price rises

Aldi has narrowly beaten its rival Lidl to be named the cheapest supermarket of the year, as grocery prices rose by up to 9% over the past 12 months, according to an annual survey.Aldi was the cheapest supermarket for six of the last 12 months while Lidl was the cheapest for five, including December 2021, according to the annual survey from the consumer advice firm Which?.For one month – January last year – Aldi and Lidl were tied, with a basket of 19 items coming in at £18.45 at both discounters.Which? also tracked hundreds of thousands of grocery prices across...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

What is behind the cost-of-living squeeze and where will inflation go from here?

The cost of living in the UK is already rising at its fastest pace for almost 30 years but the worst is yet to come with even steeper energy price hikes and the National Insurance increase on the horizon.What is driving rocketing inflation, where are the price hikes being felt the most and what can we expect over the next few months?– Why is everything more expensive?Covid-19 has hit global supply chains with a combination of pent-up demand and delays to shipping as factories across the world face lockdowns and worker absences.This has led to prices rising, particularly for raw...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Average UK house price £25,000 higher in November than a year earlier

House prices surged by 10.0% annually in November 2021, official figures have shown, accelerating from 9.8% growth in October.Experts cautioned that with general living costs such as energy bills also rocketing, it is imperative that buyers do not over-stretch themselves when chasing their “dream home”.The average UK house price was £271,000, which was £25,000 higher than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.In Scotland, the average house price hit a record level of £183,000 in November. Property values increased by 11.4% over the year, accelerating from 11.0% growth in October.Average house prices increased over the year in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK consumer prices rise at fastest pace in almost 30 years

Consumer prices in the United Kingdom have risen at the fastest pace in almost 30 years as higher costs for energy, transportation, food and furniture squeezed household incomes.Inflation accelerated to 5.4% in the 12 months through December, up from November's 5.1%, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Last month's annual figure is the highest since March 1992, when inflation stood at 7.1%.Economists warned that inflation is likely to rise further in the coming months as tax increases and the full impact of a recent surge in energy prices hit consumers. Gas and electricity bills for millions of...
BUSINESS
