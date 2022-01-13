Woman fatally struck by SUV in South Shore

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said. The actor and comedian was detained after Peachtree City Police got a call about 2:30 a.m. regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said in a news release. An officer saw a vehicle matching the caller’s description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a residence, Myers said.

