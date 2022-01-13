ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman fatally struck by SUV in South Shore

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman was fatally hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in South Shore. The woman...

chicago.suntimes.com

Chicago, IL
