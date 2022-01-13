Woman fatally struck by SUV in South Shore

A 24-year-old man was shot death Saturday afternoon in Austin on the Northwest Side. The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk about 12:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He was shot in the chest and legs and was taken to Loyola University...
Hundreds of pink, blue, yellow and white balloons swayed in the cold wind Friday as friends and family huddled close and shared stories about Derricka Patrick, a young mother who was expecting her second child when she was gunned down this week. “We love you, Derricka,” the crowd said in...
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said. The actor and comedian was detained after Peachtree City Police got a call about 2:30 a.m. regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said in a news release. An officer saw a vehicle matching the caller’s description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a residence, Myers said.
Police are searching for a man with a record of gun charges who was let out of DuPage County Jail to attend his brother’s funeral but never returned. An arrest warrant was issued for Bruce T. Berrier, 23, after he left jail 8 a.m. Tuesday to attend the funeral of his brother, Rocky Berrier.
