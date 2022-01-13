ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

France slightly eases COVID travel protocols for trips from UK

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – France announced on Thursday that it was slightly easing COVID-19 protocols for...

24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low.  When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
AFP

Macron rival Pecresse slams EU's 'sieve-like' borders

French right-wing presidential hopeful Valerie Pecresse on Saturday slammed the EU's "sieve-like" borders for allowing migrants to enter undetected and backed calls for barbed-wire fences to prevent them crossing illegally into the bloc. Pecresse, whom polls show as President Emmanuel Macron's top challenger in the April 2022 election, rammed home her position during a visit to a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. "We cannot have a sieve-like Europe, a supermarket Europe where you enter and leave as you please," the conservative politician, who styles herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, said. The Samos camp is one of three new migrant facilities on Greece's Aegean islands, which acted as a gateway to the EU for over one million asylum seekers in 2015. Most were Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan, arriving by boat from Turkey.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Cambodia launches 4th round of COVID-19 vaccinations

Cambodia on Friday began a fourth round of vaccinations against the coronavirus in response to the omicron variant, with high-risk groups being among the first to receive the additional boosters.Frontline medical staff and members of the armed forces were among those lining up at hospitals and clinics. Government ministers, including Prime Minister Hun Sen also received booster doses on Friday.Hun Sen has appealed to all Cambodian people to get fully vaccinated, including a booster, saying on his Facebook page that it is the only way to make sure to keep their families and communities safe from COVID-19. A...
WORLD
Stamford Advocate

France eases rule for vaccinated travelers from South Africa

PARIS (AP) — France is allowing vaccinated travelers from South Africa to enter its territory without having to observe a coronavirus quarantine. The French government published a decree Thursday that removed South Africa from the list of places subject to highly restricted travel rules. Unvaccinated people coming from South...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

France travel rules expected to ease

Officials in France are reported to be ready to ease the country’s strict border controls on arrivals from the UK. Gabriel Attal, the French government’s spokesman, said France would make it a “bit easier” to travel to and from the UK, adding to the official list of valid reasons for travel.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Thousands of passengers arriving into UK today benefit from eased travel testing rules

Thousands of passengers have arrived in the UK since the travel rules were eased at 4am this morning.Fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to take a pre-departure test, nor self-isolate on arrival until they get a negative test result.The first arrival was Côte Des Flandres – a DFDS ferry from Calais that arrived in Dover at 4.04am.Few travellers were on board, due to the travel ban currently imposed by France on the UK.The first aircraft to arrive were at London Heathrow: Cathay Pacific from Hong Kong touched down at 4.36am, followed four minutes later by British Airways from Lagos and...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

France to ease UK travel restrictions after 'supersonic' rise in its cases

Travel restrictions between the UK and France will be eased slightly amid a "supersonic" rise in French infections, the French government announced on Wednesday. Gabriel Attal, a government spokesman, said that France would make it a "bit easier " to travel to and from the UK, widening the official list of valid reasons to do so.
TRAVEL
travelmole.com

France confirms lifting of UK travel ban

The travel ban between the UK and France will officially come to an end on Friday. The French government announced an easing of Covid travel restrictions from the UK allowing vaccinated travellers to skip self-isolation upon arrival. Prime Minister Jean Castex said it is because of the ‘predominance of the...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Travel to France: When restrictions could ease and latest Covid rules

Restrictions on travel between the UK and France could be eased in the coming days, according to reports. Gabriel Attal, a French government spokesperson, said last week that France will make it a "bit easier" to travel between the two countries. The French government expanded the list of essential reasons...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Surge in bookings for ski trips after France ends UK travel ban

Travel firms reported a surge in bookings for winter sports holidays as France reopened its borders to UK tourists on Friday.For the first time in nearly four weeks, UK travellers who are fully vaccinated can enter France if they have evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure.The requirement to self-isolate for 48 hours on arrival has also been scrapped.There is pent-up demand, with many desperate to get away this yearAli Gayward, easyJetIn the hours after France announced on Thursday it was lifting restrictions, easyJet saw a seven-fold increase in demand for flights from the UK...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Ski holidays back on as France lifts UK Covid travel ban

Bookings for skiing holidays to France surged on Thursday as the country finally announced it would lift its ban on UK holidaymakers. From Friday morning, British travellers who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter France if they have evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure. Full details will be published in a decree on Friday.
TRAVEL
985theriver.com

Swiss halve quarantine period to five days to cope with Omicron surge

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland will halve its quarantine time to five days to help cope with a wave of coronavirus infections that threatens to hamstring the economy, the government said on Wednesday. Health authorities had given their blessing on Tuesday for the move, which comes as tens of thousands...
PUBLIC HEALTH
985theriver.com

Germany’s Scholz urges compulsory COVID-19 jabs for all adults

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany should make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament on Wednesday. The leader of Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) had said in the legislature on Tuesday that he expected a bill on making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to be voted on by parliament in March.
PUBLIC HEALTH
985theriver.com

UK economy finally bigger than before pandemic in November

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s economy grew by a much stronger-than-expected 0.9% in November, finally taking it above its size just before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. The world’s fifth-biggest economy was 0.7% bigger than it was in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
985theriver.com

Thai government restarts talks with insurgents after COVID-19 halt

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Dialogue between the government and the main rebel group fighting an insurgency in Thailand’s Muslim deep south have resumed, participants said on Thursday, with both sides expressing hope for peace after a two-year break in talks. The government delegation and representatives of the Barisan Revolusi...
PUBLIC HEALTH

