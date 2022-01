If you love history and culture and fine things, there are few cities more attractive than Berlin, the heart of Europe. You can roam the estate of Frederick the Great, sample the city’s unparalleled museum scene and inspect Berlin’s Cold War sites — the remnants of the Berlin Wall, the Bridge of Spies and Cecilienhof, the palace where the Potsdam conference took place. The best high-end shopping and food await on the Ku’Damm, Berlin’s Fifth Avenue. And this January in particular, 80 years on, it is worth recalling a landmark that visitors might miss: Wannsee, where Nazi bigwigs planned the murder of the European Jews.

