Christmas is always a pivotal period for retailers and other high street firms but perhaps had even greater significance this year after 2020’s efforts were hammered by Covid closures.The key trading period was still beset by a raft of challenges, ranging from supply delays due to problems at ports to labour shortages.However, a number have already revealed their profits are ahead of expectations after strong recent trading.Here the PA news agency examines closer which retailers and parts of the sectors started the new year in fine spirits and who has growing cause for concern:WinnersGrocersThe UK’s biggest supermarket bosses were among...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO