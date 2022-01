Islamabad [Pakistan], January 10 (ANI): Stressing that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a "test case" for the Afghan Taliban, Islamabad has said that if the new rulers in Kabul cannot address Pakistan's concerns then how can they with their promise of cutting ties to al Qaeda and other such groups earn the trust of other countries?Islamabad believed that the banned TTP is a "test case" for the Afghan Taliban, as tackling the group would help the interim government establish its credentials in the eyes of the world with regards to dealing with other terrorist outfits, reported The Express Tribune citing a senior Pakistani official as saying.

ASIA ・ 6 DAYS AGO