ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Philippines reports record 34,021 new COVID-19 cases

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry reported a record number of...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Italy reports 149,512 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 248 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 149,512 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, after 180,426 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 248 from 308. Italy has registered 141,104 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Manila#Reuters#Southeast Asian
kfgo.com

Britain reports 70,924 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 70,924 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 88 deaths within 28-days of a positive test. That compares with 81,713 new cases on Saturday, and 287 deaths. The government said data on new infections from Scotland was not included in Sunday’s total due to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Malta sees biggest protest yet against COVID measures

VALLETTA (Reuters) – Malta saw its biggest protest yet against COVID rules on Sunday, with hundreds of people marching in the capital Valletta against new measures requiring production of a COVID certificate for entry to most venues including restaurants, gyms and bars. Malta has seen one of the biggest...
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

New highly mutated Covid strain discovered

A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, felt strongly in capital

JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Friday, the meteorology agency said, prompting some residents in the capital Jakarta to flee from buildings in panic. Indonesia's meteorology agency (BMKG) said the earthquake hit 52 km (32 miles) off Banten province at a...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

German trade body warns of huge supply chain disruption over Omicron

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s BGA trade association warned on Wednesday of massive supply chain disruptions due to the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronarvirus, but said a long-term collapse of the supply chains was unlikely. German industry has been hit by supply shortages...
INDUSTRY
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland updates COVID-19 guidelines: Mild coronavirus symptoms usually do not require a test

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has updated guidelines for citizens on coronavirus testing and quarantine in areas where comprehensive infection tracing is not possible. This is a recommendation for the current epidemic situation, which applies to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. Coronavirus infections have increased sharply with...
WORLD
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy