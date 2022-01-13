Philippines reports record 34,021 new COVID-19 cases

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
MANILA (Reuters) – Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is “indispensable” in restoring democracy to the military-ruled country and must be included in any peace talks, regardless of her conviction, the Philippines’ foreign minister said on Sunday. In a strong rebuke of the Myanmar junta...
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 149,512 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, after 180,426 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 248 from 308. Italy has registered 141,104 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 70,924 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 88 deaths within 28-days of a positive test. That compares with 81,713 new cases on Saturday, and 287 deaths. The government said data on new infections from Scotland was not included in Sunday’s total due to...
VALLETTA (Reuters) – Malta saw its biggest protest yet against COVID rules on Sunday, with hundreds of people marching in the capital Valletta against new measures requiring production of a COVID certificate for entry to most venues including restaurants, gyms and bars. Malta has seen one of the biggest...
A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
The new Czech government will allow some workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus to stay on the job, in an extraordinary measure to ease possible staff shortages caused by an anticipated surge of the omicron variant
JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Friday, the meteorology agency said, prompting some residents in the capital Jakarta to flee from buildings in panic. Indonesia's meteorology agency (BMKG) said the earthquake hit 52 km (32 miles) off Banten province at a...
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s BGA trade association warned on Wednesday of massive supply chain disruptions due to the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronarvirus, but said a long-term collapse of the supply chains was unlikely. German industry has been hit by supply shortages...
The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has updated guidelines for citizens on coronavirus testing and quarantine in areas where comprehensive infection tracing is not possible. This is a recommendation for the current epidemic situation, which applies to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. Coronavirus infections have increased sharply with...
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease specialist in the United States, the US is contemplating proposing that people who have been exposed to Covid stop being isolated after five days if they have tested negative for the virus. The change might come after the Centers for Disease...
CHINA has constructed a network of massive quarantine camps where thousands face isolation in tiny metal boxes. It is all part of the Communist Party's ruthless and overblown "Zero Covid" strategy where one case is enough to spark a crackdown. Beijing has resorted to brutal restrictions in what has been...
South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
The dramatic collapse of Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano in December 2018 resulted from long-term destabilizing processes, and was not triggered by any distinct changes in the magmatic system that could have been detected by current monitoring techniques, new research has found. The volcano had been erupting for around six...
