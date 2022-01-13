UPDATE 1-UK's Countryside Properties falls on CEO exit, first-quarter outlook
(Adds detail on review, share milestone)
Jan 13 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Countryside Properties said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Iain McPherson will step down immediately and warned its first-quarter performance was below expectations, sending its shares down 18%.
Chairman John Martin will stand in as interim CEO and conduct a review of the company’s developments, Countryside said.
The FTSE 250 firm’s shares hit their lowest level in more than a year. (Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta)
