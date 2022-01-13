ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
  • Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 205,000 for the January 8 week from 207,000 in the previous week.
  • The Producer Price Index for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are expected to increase 0.4% in December following a 0.8% rise in the previous month.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Business
