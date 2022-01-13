ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China is doubling down on its 'zero-tolerance' COVID policy ahead of the Olympics

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina is battling coronavirus outbreaks in six...

Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
Boston Globe

China gives us a taste of our own medicine

It’s uncomfortable to feel surrounded. Countries don’t like having hostile forces near their borders. That’s one reason the United States has built rings of bases around China, Russia, and Iran. Even if we don’t attack, constant activity at and around those bases, including saber-rattling maneuvers, unsettles our adversaries every day.
INDIA
AFP

How China is keeping to its strict 'zero Covid' strategy

The distressing case of a pregnant Chinese woman miscarrying after a strict lockdown delayed her access to medical treatment has reignited debate over the limits of China's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. Locked-down communities have complained of poor access to food, supplies and medical treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China touts support from Gulf states for Uyghur treatment

China said Friday it gained support on issues including the treatment of Uyghur Muslims from a number of Persian Gulf states following talks between their foreign ministers at which they agreed to upgrade relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the ministers and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf expressed firm support for China’s “legitimate positions on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights.” He said they “expressed opposition to interference in China’s internal affairs and politicization of human rights issues.” They also rejected the “politicization of sports and reaffirmed their support" for China’s hosting of...
CHINA
AFP

US lays out case against 'unlawful' China maritime claims

The United States on Wednesday laid out its most detailed case yet against Beijing's "unlawful" claims in the South China Sea, rejecting both the geographic and historic bases for its vast, divisive map.  The State Department paper said that such historical-based claims had "no legal basis" and that China had not offered specifics.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

China has a ‘zero-covid’ policy. What happens when it meets omicron?

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in Wuhan two years ago, China’s leaders have responded with all the sharp-edged tools of the authoritarian system they command: massive lockdowns, information coverup, widespread vaccination and a strict zero-tolerance policy against new infections, including rigid border controls. Now it faces the most severe test of all at the hands of omicron, the highly-transmissible variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
institutionalinvestor.com

Goldman: China’s Zero-Covid Policy Presents Risks to Global Investors

The Chinese city of Xi’an has been on lockdown for almost three weeks. Apart from the 14 million residents, the city is also home to several memory chip manufacturing facilities, including those of Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology. Although China’s strict zero-Covid policy implemented at the start of the...
BUSINESS

