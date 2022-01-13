ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

The Marriage of Figaro: youthful cast brings Mediterranean warmth to the Royal Opera

By Keith McDonnell
musicomh.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA glorious revival of Mozart’s comic opera delights a capacity audience in Covent Garden. The day of Figaro’s wedding is beset by a plethora of mishaps and intrigue that would send even the most level-headed of grooms into a spin – so it’s testament to David McVicar’s skill as a director...

www.musicomh.com

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkclassicalreview.com

Met’s first-rate cast provides warmth and delight in Mozart’s “Le nozze di Figaro”

The Metropolitan Opera’s revival of Le nozze di Figaro, which opened Saturday afternoon, is the most enjoyable thing the house has put on stage this season. On a cold January day, with the sun setting before 5 p.m., during another anxious stretch of the ongoing pandemic, any comedy would be welcome. That this Mozart/Da Ponte opera is one of the greatest works in the repertoire made it all that much better.
THEATER & DANCE
Telegraph

The Marriage of Figaro, Royal Opera, review: a fizzy, funny, hugely accomplished revival

With Anna Netrebko’s withdrawal from performances of Verdi’s Nabucco this month, the Royal Opera has lost one of its new year highlights. But audiences will love this fizzy, funny and hugely accomplished revival of Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro. To have mounted a show of this sophistication in mid-pandemic is a triumph, and a capacity house relished every twist and turn of the comedy.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Pappano
theartsdesk.com

Nabucco, Royal Opera review - high passion but low drama

Idols and Abigaille (Liudmyla Monastyrska) shock the Hebrews in captivityAll images by Bill Cooper. This one did take place, but without conductor Daniel Oren or star soprano Anna Netrebko, the latter grounded by travel restrictions. But we got a performance, no doubt a relief in some quarters, as the occasion marked the 75th anniversary of the company.
THEATER & DANCE
Dartmouth

‘The Force of Things: An Opera for Objects’ brings environmentally-minded theater to Dartmouth

The upcoming performance at The Hop grapples with the weight of climate change. Loosely categorized as an “opera,” “The Force of Things: An Opera for Objects” is an intense visual and sonic performance intended to engage with the ramifications of climate change through a collective audience experience. The performance will take place from Jan. 13 to Jan 16 at the Moore Theater in the Hopkins Center for the Arts. It is created by sibling duo Adam Fure and music professor Ash Fure and co-directed by music professor César Alvarez. Ash Fure also works as a music professor at Dartmouth, and Adam Fure is an architecture professor at the University of Michigan.
THEATER & DANCE
sfcv.org

Sun in January: Nathalie Joachim and Pamela Z Bring Warmth Into 2022

A dark, short pencil mark followed by a train of transparent graphite. A rich bite and lingering flavor. This instrumental airiness, leaving space between attacks fresh and open, began in Angélica Negrón’s work This Person and resurfaced throughout Tuesday night’s first Green Umbrella concert of the year, sponsored by the LA Philharmonic.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Royal Opera#Opera House#Opera Singers#Performing#Musical Theater#Almaviva#Italian
IndieWire

Gaspard Ulliel Dies: French Actor and César Winner Was 37

Gaspard Ulliel, the César-winning actor who starred in films including Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “A Very Long Engagement” and Bertrand Bonello’s Yves Saint Laurent biopic “Saint Laurent,” has died. The actor was 37. French news agency AFP first reported the news that Ulliel died following injuries from a serious skiing accident. Per Deadline, “The Cesar-winning actor was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury and has not survived, according to the actor’s family and local agent. The 37-year-old actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region.” Ulliel recently finished filming “Moon Knight,”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

Auction of Roman villa with Caravaggio mural draws no bids

A Roman villa housing the only mural by Caravaggio failed to find a bidder in an auction Tuesday sparked by a dispute between its heirs. The sprawling Casino dell'Aurora will be put up for sale again in April, with the base price of 471 million euros ($534 million) lowered by about 20 percent, according to the notary involved in the sale. "Nobody took part in the auction," Camillo Verde told AFP, saying the next sale would take place on April 7 at 2:00pm Rome time. The residence of the noble Ludovisi Boncompagni family for hundreds of years, the 2,800-square-metre (30,000 square feet) Casino dell'Aurora is located in central Rome between the Via Veneto and the Spanish Steps.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
The Independent

Gaspard Ulliel: The French actor’s 5 best films, following his death at 37

Gaspard Ulliel has died at the age of 37 – a sentence that feels both surreal and unbelievable. The French actor, fashion plate and muse died in hospital on Wednesday (19 January), his agent confirmed, a day after he was involved in a skiing accident.Lupine, striking and blessed with a delicate grace, Ulliel was just as convincing playing pinnacles of fashion and desire as he was monsters, his range outstripping his international renown as an actor.That may have all changed, though, with one of Ulliel’s final projects being the Marvel series Moon Knight. Who knows if he would have...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Michel Subor, French Actor and Star of Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘Le Petit Soldat,’ Dies at 86

Michel Subor, a French actor who rose to international acclaim for his lead performance in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 feature “Le Petit Soldat” and his narration for François Truffaut’s 1962 romance “Jules et Jim,” died on Monday in a French hospital following a car accident. He was 86 years old. News of Subor’s death was shared by director Claire Denis on her Instagram and reported by the daily French newspaper Libération. Subor and Denis had collaborated numerous times over the past decades, with their partnership beginning with Subor’s performance in Denis’ 1999 feature “Beau Travail.” “Michel Subor, the big little soldier is dead,”...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Studiocanal, The Picture Company Plot Agatha Christie Adaptation ‘Endless Night’; Preston Thompson Adapting

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal and The Picture Company are turning the Agatha Christie thriller classic Endless Night into a feature. They have hired up-and-coming scribe Preston Thompson to adapt it. Published in 1967, the book follows a young couple who fall in love and move to a secluded property in the countryside of England. Once there, a series of strange events unfolds that turns the couple’s new romance into a harrowing nightmare that they must find their way out of. Christie is responsible for some of great mysteries ever written, including the famous Hercule Poirot series, first adapted to film by Sidney Lumet and...
MOVIES
Robb Report

Real Estate Developer Sheldon Solow’s Notoriously Private Art Collection Is Getting a Public Show

A space that hosts art from the collection of the late New York real estate developer Sheldon Solow will at long last begin welcoming the public in 2023. Located at 9 West 57th Street, it has for more than two decades been inaccessible to the public. The gallery will be revamped as part of a plan to expand one of the Manhattan building’s towers on West 58th Street this year, the New York Post reported on Monday. The mogul’s grandson, Hayden Soloviev, who currently serves as vice chairman of his family’s newly formed development and agricultural company the Soloviev Group, confirmed the news to the Post. In December...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Ousted Museum Director Gets New Perch, Artist Hossein Valamanesh Dies, and More: Morning Links for January 19, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines LEADERSHIP UPDATES. Zdenka Badovinac, who was ousted in 2020 as director of the Moderna Galerija in Ljubljana, Slovenia, by the nation’s right-wing government, has been tapped to lead the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art in Croatia, Artforum notes. Meanwhile, Nathalie Bondil, who was fired as director of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts by its chairman in 2019, has reached a settlement with its board after bringing a lawsuit alleging unfair dismissal and libel, the Art Newspaper reports. The chair had accused Bondil of fostering a “toxic atmosphere,” which the museum rejected in a statement saying that, while a 2018 audit made recommendations to improve the workplace, she was “not personally the object...
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy