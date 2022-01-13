Earnings Scheduled For January 13, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $19.87 million.

• Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.14 billion.

• Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $15.62 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $11.44 million.

• Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ:CGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $747.30 million.

