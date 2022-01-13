ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Star Strangled To Death By Boyfriend Over Video Game

By Sha Be Allah
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to several confirmed news reports, a well-known TikTok personality was choked to death by his domestic partner, which began over an argument about a video...

CajunCity
2d ago

Good grief Wth is wrong with people. Strangled him over a video game? Unbelievable. Well I guess he will be someone’s butt buddy in prison soon.

Reply(5)
20
Lizzie Dixon
2d ago

What a lost of both souls,He needs God,pray for him. The devil is always trying to get in the way of a good soul.

Reply
7
Nancy Schuetz
2d ago

wow...these comments are horrible. He was only 26. I'm sorry for his family.

Reply
18
People

TikToker Rory Teasley's Last Video Before His Boyfriend Allegedly Killed Him Was About Getting Older

Just days before his untimely death, TikTok creator Rory Teasley was doing what he is known for –– entertaining his more than 200,000 followers. But what the content creator, 28, who won over fans with his comical videos, TikTok dances, and lively personality, hoped would be a funny bit about getting older is now a sad reminder of the future he was robbed of.
PONTIAC, MI
GAMINGbible

TikTok Star Reportedly Murdered By Boyfriend Following 'Overwatch' Argument

28-year-old TikTok star Rory Teasley was allegedly murdered by their boyfriend of 10 years last week, following an argument about the online hero shooter Overwatch. People reports that Docquen Jovo Watkins has been arrested and formally charged with second-degree murder. It's claimed he choked Teasley to death after a fight related to the Activision Blizzard video game grew heated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Rory Teasley's Boyfriend May Be Responsible for His Untimely Death

In case you've been MIA, TikTok star Rory Teasley, aka @Too2pump4tv, best known for comedy and dance videos on the short-form video app, has died. He was only 28 years old. Teasley, who has garnered nearly 230,000 followers on the app, along with earning 2.4 million views, was found unconscious by paramedics in his home with his boyfriend present.
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

36-year-old TikToker ‘Candi’ dies after posting eerie final video

TikTok creator Candice Murley has been confirmed dead days after posting an eerie video on the platform, where she referenced ‘voices’ in her head going silent. The TikTok user – known to many as ‘Candi’ – had over 27,000 followers on the platform. She would regularly share lip-sync videos, some of which eclipsed over 50,000 views.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vibe

Trey Songz’s Rape Accuser, Dylan Gonzalez, Releases Statement, Claims “Unbearable PTSD”

Dylan Gonzalez, a basketball star and artist, accused Trey Songz of rape on Dec. 30, 2021, following years of countless sexual assault accusations against the singer. On Tuesday (Jan. 11), she released a full statement on the matter. The 27-year-old expressed that she is pursuing legal action, writing, “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.” A source reportedly close to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Man beat his 8-month-old son to death because taking care of the baby forced him to cancel his weekend trip to a comic book convention

According to the court documents, the 26-year-old father reportedly beat his 8-month-old son to death ‘because he was angry and frustrated’. The father was angry because taking care of the baby forced him to cancel his weekend trip to Comic-Con. He reportedly admitted that he intentionally punched the child in the face out of frustration which caused the injury to the boy’s nose. Investigators say the defendant was upset because he had to cancel a trip to a a comic book convention.
PUBLIC SAFETY
country1037fm.com

Rapper Chopped Up and Fed to Rats by His Wife After An Affair

What in the world? As a fellow Ukrainian woman, I apologize that we have such jealous tempers. But it is true. Taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, Alexander Yusko was killed after cheating on his wife with a fan. He was known as a popular Ukrainian rapper by the name of ‘Andy Cartwright’ and his murder is horrific. Marina Kohkal decided to chop him up while he was still alive and feed his body parts to rats.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Sheff G Posted On His IG

Last November, Michael Williams aka Sheff G, was arrested on second degree illegal weapons possession and sentenced to two years after pleading guilty. The charge stems from a car accident, where Williams was carrying a firearm on his person when he crashed into a women’s car while fleeing from police back in January 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY

