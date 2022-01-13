TikTok Star Strangled To Death By Boyfriend Over Video Game

Dylan Gonzalez, a basketball star and artist, accused Trey Songz of rape on Dec. 30, 2021, following years of countless sexual assault accusations against the singer. On Tuesday (Jan. 11), she released a full statement on the matter. The 27-year-old expressed that she is pursuing legal action, writing, “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.” A source reportedly close to...

