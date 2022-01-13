European equities open slightly lower to start the day

The euro is in negative territory at the start of the new trading week. EUR/USD is trading around 1.1320 in the European session. The week kicked off with positive European events, although the euro was unable to gain any ground. Investor Confidence in the eurozone rose to 14.9 in January, up from 13.5 beforehand. It was a similar story for Germany, which also saw investor confidence improve. The eurozone unemployment rate dipped to 7.2% in December, down from 7.3% a month earlier. Unemployment has been steadily dropping over the past year, as the economy continues to improve despite the lockdowns and COVID-related restrictions. A year ago, eurozone unemployment stood at 8.3%, and the decline in unemployment should continue in the coming months, barring a major economic downturn due to COVID.

