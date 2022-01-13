ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European equities open slightly lower to start the day

By Justin Low
forexlive.com
 3 days ago

UK FTSE -0.1%. This follows the better showing in the earlier three days this...

www.forexlive.com

forexlive.com

European equities stumble at the open in catching up to Wall Street losses

UK FTSE -0.4%. This is largely a catch up to the declines in Wall Street yesterday, whereby European indices closed before all the negative tones kicked in. The overall risk mood on the day is more calm and settled. US futures are up by around 0.1% with 10-year Treasury yields seen up 1.3 bps to 1.722 currently.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

A couple of light releases to move things along in European trading

The yen is the lead gainer on the day, building from yesterday's performance as risk trades slumped. The S&P 500 index fell by 1.4% and Nasdaq by 2.5% as tech stocks were battered. The mood is calmer today but USD/JPY did see a drop under 114.00 and has stuck below...
RETAIL
forexlive.com

Trade ideas thread - European session 14 January 2022

Tech stocks were battered in trading yesterday and that led to more iffy risk sentiment in general. The market mood is calmer today but it is still early to draw much conclusions. The slump in the Nasdaq is bringing it close to its 200-day moving average, where dip buyers stepped...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Mostly Lower; UK November GDP Impresses

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open largely lower Friday with investors digesting a selloff on Wall Street, although the U.K. surprised with strong growth data. At 2:10 AM ET (0710 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.2% higher, but CAC 40 futures in France dropped...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

UK FTSE futures -0.1%. The risk mood today is more tepid and tentative, with US futures also slightly lower by around 0.2%. That comes after the more modest gains from earlier in the week. The 7% US inflation reading did little to spook markets but we may see a bit of a breather as investors digest things ahead of the weekend.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Defensive stocks drive European shares lower on virus, monetary policy worries

(Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday as defensive and construction stocks fell on worries over a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and signs of a tighter monetary policy environment. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, with shares in healthcare, and personal and household goods falling the most, while Swiss...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Edge Lower; Investors Digest U.S. Inflation Surge

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open in a cautious manner Thursday, as investors digest the latest red-hot U.S. inflation release, cementing interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year,. At 2:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.2% lower, CAC 40...
STOCKS
forexlive.com

A rather bare calendar day in Europe in the session ahead

US inflation printed 7% for the first time since 1982 but markets shrugged that off and stuck with the more optimistic mood from earlier in the week. Stocks pulled higher and bond yields retreated, while the dollar slumped across the board. On the latter, we are at least seeing some...
MARKETS
investing.com

European Stocks Edge Lower; U.S. Inflation, U.K. Retail Sector in Focus

Investing.com - European stock markets weakened Thursday, with investors digesting the latest red-hot U.S. inflation release while festive trading statements placed the spotlight on the U.K. retail sector. At 4 AM ET (0900 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% lower, the CAC 40 in France dropped 0.6% and the...
STOCKS
Reuters

European gas depletion slows, but not enough to lower prices

OSLO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Europe's gas storage levels are still below the five-year average, with prices expected to remain elevated despite the arrival of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to offset limited Russian pipeline flows. The region's storage levels have been unusually low since last winter, which has been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Another mixed day for Asian equities

Wall Street had a schizophrenic session overnight, falling hard for most of the day as markets continued winding themselves up that the Federal Reserve could tighten by as early as March, amid escalating inflation concerns. It is very much a short-term phenomenon though, as US inflation break evens all the way from 1 to 10 years are still pricing in a return to a 2.0% inflation nirvana. Markets rallied sharply for no apparent reason near the end of the session hinting that fast-money flows are dominating at the moment. The S&P 500 finished 0.14% lower even as the Nasdaq unwound over 2.0% intraday losses to finish 0.05% higher. The Dow Jones suffered a late value to growth rotations, falling 0.46%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

European indices in red at the start of the week

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.3% as gains in financials and energy sectors were muted by losses in real estate and information technology sectors.. Investors are watching U.S. consumer price index, set for release Wednesday and the producer price index slated for Thursday. German 10-year bund yields strengthened to minus...
STOCKS
investing.com

Euro Edges Lower At Start Of Week

The euro is in negative territory at the start of the new trading week. EUR/USD is trading around 1.1320 in the European session. The week kicked off with positive European events, although the euro was unable to gain any ground. Investor Confidence in the eurozone rose to 14.9 in January, up from 13.5 beforehand. It was a similar story for Germany, which also saw investor confidence improve. The eurozone unemployment rate dipped to 7.2% in December, down from 7.3% a month earlier. Unemployment has been steadily dropping over the past year, as the economy continues to improve despite the lockdowns and COVID-related restrictions. A year ago, eurozone unemployment stood at 8.3%, and the decline in unemployment should continue in the coming months, barring a major economic downturn due to COVID.
MARKETS
International Business Times

European Equities Drop Before US Inflation Data

Europe's major stock markets declined Monday in the absence of major corporate or economic data, as investors awaited all-important US inflation numbers later in the week, dealers said. London stocks dipped 0.1 percent at midday, while Frankfurt fell 0.2 percent and Paris dropped 0.3 percent in early afternoon eurozone trade.
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

European Stocks Open Lower as Investors Await U.S. Jobs Numbers

LONDON — European stocks opened lower on Friday as investors awaited key jobs data and continued to digest the U.S. Federal Reserve's more hawkish tone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 traded 0.4% lower at 9 a.m. London time, shortly after bourses opened across the continent. Chemicals, food and beverages and...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

European stocks lower; German industrial output fell, exports rose in November

Germany -0.63%. November industrial production -0.2% M/M vs +1.0% expected, prior +2.4%. Industrial production fell -2.4% Y/Y, prior -0.9%. A notable miss on industrial output was largely driven by a fall in the manufacture of machinery and equipment, which was down 3.6% in November. Germany exports rose 1.7% M/M in...
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Edge Slightly Lower After Jobs Report

U.S. stocks wavered and Treasury yields jumped after the monthly jobs report, capping a volatile week to kick off the new year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after closing down 0.1% in Thursday’s choppy session. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Fed minutes: European tech tracks Nasdaq lower

Jan 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. FED MINUTES: EUROPEAN TECH TRACKS NASDAQ LOWER (0821 GMT) The European Tech index lost over 2% in the first minutes of trading, tracking...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Sharply Lower; Fed Minutes Point to Early Hike

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open sharply lower Thursday, extending the global selloff after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting pointed to early interest rate hikes amid inflation concerns. At 2 AM ET (0700 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 1.5% lower, CAC...
STOCKS

