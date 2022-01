Treasury yields are at the highs of the day but that's no obstacle for US stocks. The S&P 500 is nearly back to unchanged after falling by more than 40 points a few hours ago. In FX, the dollar remains strong but is giving a bit back in the past hour. AUD/USD has tracekd up to 0.7213 from a low of 0.7199. That will likely help to keep the three candle reversal highlighted earlier from closing below the key 0.72000 level.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO