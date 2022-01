Whataburger has released a new limited-edition spicy ketchup and things in Texas are about to get much, much hotter. Thank goodness, because this weather is definitely not. According to an article by KXXV out of San Antonio, the new ketchup will come in a white and black packet and is flavored with hot sauce. Hell yeah! I'm all about it. I live for the regular spicy ketchup they have and this is definitely going to boost the Whataburger grub game I like to play late at night when nobody is watching.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO