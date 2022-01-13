Dollar sags as the slump from yesterday extends further

Wall Street Stocks Climb, Oil, Metals Soar, Yields Steady. Summary: Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the Federal Reserve should be able to raise interest rates without damaging the job market in hearings before the US Senate. The Dollar eased against its Rivals with the Canadian Loonie outperforming. Oil prices soared an average of 4% while Gold and Silver climbed above 1%. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, settled 0.37% lower to 95.62 (95.89 yesterday). The US Dollar lost 0.66% against its Canadian counterpart (USD/CAD) to 1.2582 from 1.2662. In late New York trade, Sterling (GBP/USD) rallied 0.35% to 1.3627 from 1.3587 while the Euro (EUR/USD) was up at 1.1367 from 1.1340, up 0.36%. Stronger commodity prices lifted the Australian Dollar to 0.7210 (0.7182) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) gained 0.27% to 0.6783 from 0.6765 yesterday. Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar (USD/JPY) was little changed at 115.35 from 115.30 yesterday. The Greenback slumped against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) slid to 33.30 from 33.57 while the USD/SGD pair (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) dipped 0.40% to 1.3505 (1.3552). Global bond yields were steady. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield settled at 1.75% (1.76% yesterday). Two-year US bond rates were unchanged at 0.90%. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose to -0.03% from -0.04% yesterday. Japan’s 10-year JGB rate was last at 0.14% (0.13% yesterday).

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO