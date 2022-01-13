ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Dollar sags as the slump from yesterday extends further

By Justin Low
forexlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's not much reprieve for the dollar so far today, as the slump from yesterday continues to play out. The greenback is lower across the board and we are seeing some key...

www.forexlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
forexlive.com

EURUSD remains above close support target

The EURUSD continued the move higher yesterday and in the process extended above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the September 2021 high. That level comes in at 1.14616. However, the price waffled above and below that level and could not extend up toward the 100 day moving average at 1.1505 currently. The market traders paused the price rise seen this week.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Dollar extends its losing streak on falling US yields

The greenback resumed its recent losing streak and fell to a 2-month low against majority of its peers on Thursday due partly to falling U.S. Treasury yields and on concerns over the pace of tapering from the Federal Reserve after Wednesday's U.S. CPI data. Reuters reported the number of Americans...
MARKETS
forexlive.com

EURUSD trades above and below 38.2% of trend move from September 2021

The EURUSD raised higher yesterday after finally breaking outside of a trading range that has confined the pair since mid-November (above 1.1385). The price moved to a high of 1.1452 yesterday consolidated in the early Asian session today but stayed above a swing low support near 1.14323, before moving to a new high since November 11 at 1.1477.
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

Dollar stays pressured to start European morning trade

We are seeing some light extensions of the ranges today but it is all pointing to some slight softness in the dollar to start the session. EUR/USD us up to 1.14858 while USD/JPY is down to 114.47 currently. I'll dive more into the individual charts in a bit but USD/CAD seems to be one that is making a run to the downside:
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#From Yesterday#The Slump#Moving Average#Red Line#The 1#Usd Cad#Gbp Usd#Eur Usd
forexlive.com

AUD/USD upside looking to open up as dollar wilts

The pair is breaching the 0.7300 level today to move to its highest since 16 November. This comes as the dollar is slumping across the board, continuing from the dour mood yesterday. It's pretty much a technical breakdown for the greenback against most major currencies, with the likes of the euro, pound, and loonie taking advantage.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1300, dollar extends gains

EUR/USD slips back to the 1.1300 zone, or new daily lows. The greenback gains on higher US yields across the curve. US Manufacturing PMI eased a tad to 57.7 in December. Further improvement in the US dollar keeps the risk appetite subdued and sends EUR/USD to the area of daily lows around 1.1300 at the beginning of the week.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index drops further and tests the 94.60 region ahead of data

DXY tumbles to multi-week lows near the 94.60 area. US yields regain some traction at the end of the week. US Retail Sales take centre stage later in the NA session. The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), sheds further ground and drops to levels last seen in early November around 94.60, an area coincident with the 100-day SMA.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

ForexLive European FX news wrap: Yen holds gains, risk tones sluggish

European equities lower; S&P 500 futures down 0.2%. Headlines were few and far between once again on the session as the market proceeded with a sense of caution on the day. Risk tones were largely more tepid earlier but have turned slightly more negative in the past hour, as US futures are in the red and we are seeing commodity currencies slump. That might owe to Treasury yields nudging a little higher, with 10-year yields up to 1.738%, so that could be dragging down tech stocks once again.
CURRENCIES
poundsterlinglive.com

U.S. Dollar Not Out of Woods Yet as Position Shift Could Extend

Some analysts warn that further losses are possible. Profit-taking cited but other risks loom on horizon. BoJ to discuss rate rises as ECB frets over inflation. The U.S. Dollar rose back to its feet during the final session of the week but was walking wounded after sustaining heavy losses against all major counterparts and some analysts have warned that its downward correction could extend further over the coming weeks and months.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Extending Selloff, Aussie Leads Commodity Currencies Higher

Dollar’s post CPI selloff continues today and remains generally weak. For now, Swiss Franc is the second worst performer for the week, followed by Euro. Commodity currencies are the strongest, with Aussie overtaking Canadian. Sterling is mixed for now. Other markets are mixed for now, with Asian stocks lacking a clear direction. Global benchmark yields are retreating slightly. Gold and Silver, though, are firm together with oil.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

USDJPY is consolidating near a swing area but continues lower

The USDJPY has continued the move to the downside today after and Asian session correction stalled near swing areas going back to December 27 through December 29 (see green numbered circles). The subsequent move to the downside has seen the price move further away from the 50% retracement at 114.434,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Dollar dips, Powell sees “soft landing”, CAD extends gains

Wall Street Stocks Climb, Oil, Metals Soar, Yields Steady. Summary: Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the Federal Reserve should be able to raise interest rates without damaging the job market in hearings before the US Senate. The Dollar eased against its Rivals with the Canadian Loonie outperforming. Oil prices soared an average of 4% while Gold and Silver climbed above 1%. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, settled 0.37% lower to 95.62 (95.89 yesterday). The US Dollar lost 0.66% against its Canadian counterpart (USD/CAD) to 1.2582 from 1.2662. In late New York trade, Sterling (GBP/USD) rallied 0.35% to 1.3627 from 1.3587 while the Euro (EUR/USD) was up at 1.1367 from 1.1340, up 0.36%. Stronger commodity prices lifted the Australian Dollar to 0.7210 (0.7182) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) gained 0.27% to 0.6783 from 0.6765 yesterday. Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar (USD/JPY) was little changed at 115.35 from 115.30 yesterday. The Greenback slumped against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) slid to 33.30 from 33.57 while the USD/SGD pair (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) dipped 0.40% to 1.3505 (1.3552). Global bond yields were steady. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield settled at 1.75% (1.76% yesterday). Two-year US bond rates were unchanged at 0.90%. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose to -0.03% from -0.04% yesterday. Japan’s 10-year JGB rate was last at 0.14% (0.13% yesterday).
MARKETS
forexlive.com

USDCAD correcting higher and looks to test 100 hour MA

The USDCAD is moving higher in reaction to the USDs general move to the upside. Helping the trend is the rise in yields. Technically, the pair also is getting a boost in the North American session after the price failed on the breaks below its 200 day moving average near 1.2500 area (the 200 day moving averages at 1.24986). The inability to stay below that longer-term moving average both yesterday and today, has helped lead to disappointing buying from shorts and new buying from dip buyers.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Sterling rises further as dollar failed to react on US inflation data

Cable rose further on Wednesday and broke above Fibo barrier at 1.3675 (76.4% of 1.3834/1.3161 bear-leg) to pressure 1.3700 zone (Nov 4 pre-BoE high / psychological) with 200DMA (1.3735) coming in sight. Sterling benefited from fresh risk appetite after US inflation hit multi-decade high in December, boosting. expectations for Fed’s...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

ForexLive European FX news wrap: Yen on the backfoot as stocks advance

It was mostly quiet in Europe as major currencies meandered for the most part on the session. The dollar and yen were the initial laggards as the risk mood kept slightly more optimistic after the equities rebound yesterday. But as the session progressed, the greenback pared some of the losses to keep little changed mostly now.
CURRENCIES
Taylor Daily Press

The dollar will strengthen further in 2022 if US interest rates rise

In the US, the central bank is preparing to raise interest rates this year, which could also affect the currency market. If the US leads in rate hikes and Europe lags, it could play into the hands of the dollar. Currency expert Justin Derk discusses the prospects for the US...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

EURUSD bounces near 100 hour MA

The EURUSD moved lower and lower today. In the process, the pair moved below what was a swing area going back to November. That area held earlier in the week. Moving below, increased the bearish bias and kicked the price lower. Looking at the 5 minute chart below, the move...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy