Fed's Bullard: “I actually now think we should maybe go to four hikes in 2022" US treasury auctions off $36 billion of 10 year notes at 1.723%. Today was an impressive display of price action in FX and commodities. The market was whisper quiet ahead of the US CPI report. The numbers were a touch hot but it didn't matter as heavy USD selling emerged right after the report. Perhaps that's a bet that inflation is peaking or simply positioning. In any case, the dollar fell 30 pips quickly and the selling never stopped. As we near the end of the day, the dollar is at the lows across the board, falling 60-100 pips on the day across the board.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO