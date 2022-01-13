6 Years After Encounter, New Jersey Bigfoot Witness Breaks Silence

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We have an update to a moving company nightmare we first reported Thursday.
Friday afternoon in Long Island City, Queens, a truck finally arrived with the belongings for Amy Newberg and Martine Danel.
They’ve waited two months for their furniture and other possession to arrive from Phoenix. The boxes were packed and loaded onto a truck by Flash Moving and Storage on Nov. 18.
“You know, we weren’t sure if we would ever see our stuff again, and somehow now that we see it here in front of our building, I’m really relieved. And I also want to say thanks so much to CBS2 because I really don’t think without your involvement anything would have happened,” Newberg said.
Twenty-seven people have filed complaints about Flash Moving and Storage, headquartered in Los Angeles, since 2020.
