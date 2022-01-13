ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

6 Years After Encounter, New Jersey Bigfoot Witness Breaks Silence

By Joe Kelly
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It just stood there watching us. Reddish-brown, orangutan colored hair, covered it's head. It was very human-like and I could tell that it was standing upright." Those are the words of a New Jersey woman who's come forward to finally talk about her 2015 encounter with what many believe was a...

catcountry1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlanticcitynews.net

US: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in New Jersey

New Jersey [US], January15 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Passaic, the US state of New Jersey on Friday (local time). A six-alarm fire broke out at a chemical plant in Passaic on Friday night, Fox News reported. Passaic Mayor, Hector Lora has asked all...
PASSAIC, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Lighthouses The Unique Architecture of New Jersey

When it comes to interesting architecture in New Jersey, one of the most unique features here in the Garden State is our lighthouses. New Jersey has spectacular lighthouses up and down the coastline. What’s unique about our Jersey lighthouses is that each has its own unique style and architecture. Various...
TRAVEL
Cat Country 107.3

17 Google Maps Pictures of Nothing that Erase Every Stereotype of NJ

Is there anything worse than being asked, "what exit?!" when someone from out of the area hears that you are from New Jersey?. And get out of the left lane while you're at it. For those of us living in New Jersey, we know this is the greatest state to live in. I mean, where would you rather be -- South Dakota or New Jersey? Sure, the cost of living is sky-high, there's traffic, and you can't back out of your driveway without having to pay a toll -- but, we can get a damn good order of disco fries at 2 AM and we're within driving distance of anything you could ever want to be near.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Sussex County, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Government
Cat Country 107.3

Gravy Or Sauce: What Does New Jersey Put On Spaghetti?

Here in the Garden State, particularly here in South Jersey, we basically have our own language. Some people refer to what most of the country calls subs or footlongs as hoagies, we're the only ones that know what a Wawa is, and, depending on where you're from, you go down the shore, not "to the beach". Only once you've arrived to the shore region do you go to the beach.
FOOD & DRINKS
94.5 PST

A snowy, rainy, windy night: NJ storm breakdown, county by county

UPDATE as of 3:45 p.m. Sunday... The National Weather Service just pushed out a few last-minute advisory updates:. 1.) An extension of the Winter Weather Advisory down the I-295 corridor, now including NW Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties. (This is likely due to colder-than-expected temperatures and watching radar trends.) The initial burst of snow will be brief - the advisory expires at 10pm. But it could cause travel issues.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bigfoot#Stokes State Forest#Jeep
The Hollywood Reporter

New Jersey Expands Tax Breaks for Film/TV Productions

New Jersey is expanding tax credits for film, television and digital media productions in an ongoing push to make the state a top destination for high-profile projects. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed into law a major increase in the state’s tax break program, which was extended to 2034, that gives digital media projects credits of up to 35 percent of their expenses in certain counties in Southern New Jersey and 30 percent in the rest of the state. It boosts the annual limit on these tax credits from $10 million to $30 million. The New Jersey Film and Media Tax Credit...
INCOME TAX
Shore News Network

Teen shot dead in New York City Burger King robbery

NEW YORK, NY – A teenage girl who worked at Manhattan Burger is dead today after being shot and killed by an armed robber at the 116th Street restaurant she worked at. The incident happened at about 1 a.m. when the suspect entered the restaurant and pistol-whipped a male customer and punched the store’s female manager in the face. 19-year-old cashier Krystal Bayron gave him the money he wanted, then she shot her in the torso. She died later at Metropolitan Hospital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Moving Truck Full Of Queens Couple’s Belongings Finally Arrives After 2 Months Of Waiting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We have an update to a moving company nightmare we first reported Thursday. Friday afternoon in Long Island City, Queens, a truck finally arrived with the belongings for Amy Newberg and Martine Danel. They’ve waited two months for their furniture and other possession to arrive from Phoenix. The boxes were packed and loaded onto a truck by Flash Moving and Storage on Nov. 18. READ MORE: Queens Couple Who Relocated From Arizona Still Waiting For Moving Truck Full Of Belongings To Arrive 2 Months Later “You know, we weren’t sure if we would ever see our stuff again, and somehow now that we see it here in front of our building, I’m really relieved. And I also want to say thanks so much to CBS2 because I really don’t think without your involvement anything would have happened,” Newberg said. Twenty-seven people have filed complaints about Flash Moving and Storage, headquartered in Los Angeles, since 2020.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Cat Country 107.3

New GoFundMe Type Site For Pets Features Some South Jersey Pups In Need

If you're a pet owner, then you know well the pain that usually follows after you see the vet bill hit your credit card. Here in South Jersey, our pets are our world. We'll do just about anything to keep them safe and healthy. I don't know about you, but sometimes freak accidents result in thousands of dollars out of your pocket to restore your animal's health. Within the first month or so of rescuing my dog, Mia, she got into a container of Ibuprofen and had to be rushed to the emergency veterinary hospital. She's as good as new now, but watching that $2000+ bill hit my statement wasn't exactly the happiest day of my life.
PETS
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy