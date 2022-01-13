ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is the Brash CEO of Uber in ‘Super Pumped’ Trailer

By Emily Zemler
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I am not a monster,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Uber CEO Travis Kalanick claims in the trailer for upcoming Showtime series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. The anthology series, which also stars Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman,...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Suspicion' trailer: Uma Thurman plays CEO in Apple TV+ thriller

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Suspicion. The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Tuesday featuring Uma Thurman as Katherine Newman, an American media mogul and CEO. The preview shows a conspiracy unfold after four British citizens (Georgina Campbell,...
TV SERIES
Connecticut Post

‘Super Pumped’: Uber Series at Showtime Adds Six to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

They join previously announced stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman in the series, which will follow the highs and lows of Silicon Valley life through Uber’s beginnings as a company. More from Variety. LL Cool J, Run-DMC and More Remember Hip-Hop Photographer Ricky Powell in Fantastic Exclusive...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Shares Behind-the-Scenes Throwback From '10 Things I Hate About You'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt had us feeling nostalgic after he posted a fun behind-the-scenes photo from the set of 10 Things I Hate About You. Gordon-Levitt took to Twitter Sunday to to share a black-and-white photo of him and his co-stars Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, David Krumholtz, Andrew Keegen and Susan May Pratt hanging out in a couple of director's chairs during a break in filming in what appears to be the movie's iconic prom scene.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gurley
Person
Jon Bass
Person
Elisabeth Shue
Person
David Levien
Person
Brian Koppelman
Person
Kerry Bishé
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Kyle Chandler
Person
Travis Kalanick
Person
Arianna Huffington
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Pumped#Anthology Series#Showtime#Texan
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Uber
Daily Mail

'He spent an entire day improv-ing insults at me!' Jennifer Lawrence admits she struggled to contain her laughter while filming Don't Look Up with Jonah Hill

They're starring together in the star-studded Netflix hit, Don't Look Up. And Jennifer Lawrence, 31, has revealed that she struggled to maintain her composure after Jonah Hill, 38, spent an entire day improvising insults on set. The actress confessed she found filming 'really really hard,' because the funnyman kept trying...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
Variety

Jonah Hill Says Leonardo DiCaprio Forced Him to Watch ‘The Mandalorian,’ but ‘I Didn’t Give a F—‘

Jonah Hill is not a fan of “The Mandalorian” despite Leonardo DiCaprio’s best efforts to get his friend and frequent co-star hooked. Hill told W Magazine that he often does not watch science-fiction films and television series because “I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus.” While making Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” DiCaprio got Hill to break his rule and give the Disney Plus “Star Wars” television series a try. “Leo made me watch ‘The Mandalorian’ when we were making ‘Don’t Look...
MOVIES
Bossip

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Trailer: Joseph Sikora’s Back As LaKeisha Missing, Christmas Canceling Tommy Egan In Spinoff Series

Christmas is not quite canceled yet now that Tommy's made it to Chicago. STARZ has debuted the new trailer for season one of “Power Book IV: Force” featuring Joseph Sikora returning as fan-favorite Tommy Egan. Premiering Sunday, February 6, at 9:00 pm ET on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, the fourth installment of the “Power” Universe follows Tommy in the Windy City. After the death of his best friend Ghost thanks to Tariq and the death of his girlfriend LaKeisha thanks to Tasha, Tommy's putting New York in his rearview mirror for good. STARZ has debuted the new trailer for season...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

‘House of Gucci’ Will Be Available to Watch Online in February

Directed by Ridley Scott, “House of Gucci” stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder. It follows the events and aftermath of Gucci’s 1995 assassination, spanning three decades in the life of the high fashion family. “House of Gucci” also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tim Allen to Star in, Produce ‘Santa Clause’ Series at Disney+

Tim Allen is heading back to the North Pole. The comedian will star in and executive produce a limited series based on the Santa Clause films, reprising his role as Scott Calvin/Santa. The project from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television reunites Allen with Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt and exec producer Kevin Hench. Production is scheduled to begin in March. The Santa Clause series will find Scott approaching his 65th birthday and realizing he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy