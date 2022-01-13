ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Club Notes

By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Derrick
 3 days ago

Barrow card party — Nancy Whaley, Kaycee Reib and...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dartmouth

Editors' Note

There really is something about the anticlimactic dropping of a 12 foot, nearly 12,000 pound ball that puts you in the mood for reflection. And, boy, do we have a lot of content to reflect on. As cheesy and Hallmark card-like as it sounds, 2021 was a year of embracement — a year that reminded us why being apart from our loved ones in 2020 was so difficult, a year that showed us how much we have to lose. Yet once again, we find ourselves entering a new year with more questions than answers.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Infatuation

La Note

Some days, you want to feel like you’re in a Julia Roberts movie, stopping at a cute cafe in Bourdeaux on your journey to self-discovery. If you don’t want to travel any further than Berkeley to make that happen, just head to La Note. This traditional French spot on Shattuck does an excellent, fancy breakfast/brunch in a setting that feels like it’s in the middle of the French countryside, not next to an old mattress store. Given all that charm, there’s usually a wait on weekends, so the best plan is to go early - or eat here on a weekday when you don’t have to be fully awake later in the afternoon.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy