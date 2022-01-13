Club Notes

Some days, you want to feel like you’re in a Julia Roberts movie, stopping at a cute cafe in Bourdeaux on your journey to self-discovery. If you don’t want to travel any further than Berkeley to make that happen, just head to La Note. This traditional French spot on Shattuck does an excellent, fancy breakfast/brunch in a setting that feels like it’s in the middle of the French countryside, not next to an old mattress store. Given all that charm, there’s usually a wait on weekends, so the best plan is to go early - or eat here on a weekday when you don’t have to be fully awake later in the afternoon.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO