State reports region's daily average number of COVID-19 cases

YEADON, Pa. (CBS) – The Pennsylvania Health Department will expand a COVID-19 testing site in Delaware County, with help from the federal government. The site will be at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Yeadon, where a drive-thru test site opened this month. The department of health says a federal team will replace the team currently providing testing. It hopes to be able to accommodate 1,000 tests a day. That is more than double the previous capacity. For more information on where to get tested and to find a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO