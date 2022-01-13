ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State reports region's daily average number of COVID-19 cases

By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Derrick
 3 days ago

According to state Department of Health statistics, the...

South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: More signs that the omicron surge is easing in Florida as state reports drop in cases, hospitalizations

Florida’s omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge continued to show signs of easing as the state reported a decline in cases and hospitalizations on Saturday, data shows. There were 49,339 new cases on Friday, bringing the 7-day average of new cases to its lowest level in eight days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The count does not include those who used at-home tests. The new data ...
ABC 15 News

Navajo Nation hits record COVID-19 cases, but vaccination rates climb

The Navajo Nation is seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with more than 400 new cases documented on Thursday and over 500 on Friday. The 405 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday marked the single highest daily case count since the pandemic began. The number crept even higher on Friday, with 525 reported.
Arizona Mirror

Facing rising COVID-19 case numbers, the Navajo Nation issues new tribal public health orders

Since the start of the year, the Navajo Nation has reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, with as many as 405 cases on Jan. 13. In response, the tribe is updating public health orders aimed at curbing the spread of the illness. It also means that schools in Navajo country are once again at […] The post Facing rising COVID-19 case numbers, the Navajo Nation issues new tribal public health orders appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
News4Jax.com

Mask mandate goes into effect for unvaccinated workers Monday

Starting Monday, unvaccinated employees at big companies will be expected to wear masks to work, unless the Supreme Court blocks that portion of President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandate from taking effect. After hearing four hours of arguments on Friday, the High Court will reconvene Monday morning at 10 a.m.
newsnet5

Unvaccinated Cuyahoga County workers will soon face weekly COVID-19 test

CLEVELAND — In many cases, unvaccinated Cuyahoga County employees will be required to take a weekly COVID-19 test starting on January 31, and submit the test to their supervisor or face progressive discipline or possible loss of employment. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said the change in county policy...
CBS Philly

Delaware County Hospitals Overwhelmed As COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Explode

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — COVID cases in Delaware County have suddenly exploded in just the last week, and overwhelmed hospitals there are advising people to stay away unless there’s a true emergency. All six Delaware County hospitals are at capacity and diverting non-urgent patients. The crisis is caused by surging COVID patients and staff shortages. “It’s a function of post-holiday visits and gatherings so I think it’s sort of the perfect storm of a very contagious variant and a lot of gatherings in the past couple of weeks,” Delaware County interim Medical Director Dr. Lisa O’Mahony said. Crozer Health’s four hospitals are...
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Department Of Health To Expand COVID-19 Testing Capability At Delaware County Site

YEADON, Pa. (CBS) – The Pennsylvania Health Department will expand a COVID-19 testing site in Delaware County, with help from the federal government. The site will be at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Yeadon, where a drive-thru test site opened this month. The department of health says a federal team will replace the team currently providing testing. It hopes to be able to accommodate 1,000 tests a day. That is more than double the previous capacity. For more information on where to get tested and to find a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.  
