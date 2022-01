Oakland Roots SC has announced Lindsay Barenz as the club’s new President, who becomes the first woman to have been hired in the position. Having most recently served as President of Business Operations for the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), Barenez brings a ‘diverse track record’ of experience in men’s and women’s professional soccer at both the club and league level, law, union organising, and entrepreneurship.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO