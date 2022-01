Being the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC is the largest beneficiary of the ongoing semiconductor boom. The company expects its sales to continue growing for many years to come, so it plans to raise its capital expenditures (CapEx) by 33% — 46% this year all the way to $40~$44 billion — to support continued growth. This level of spending will be particularly useful as the company prepares to start making chips using its N3 (3nm class) and N2 (2nm class) processes in the coming years.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO