Despite being the most famous artists in the world, some of them go largely ignored. In fact, many argue that people don't often know about them at all. Aside from Da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Frida Kahlo, people can't name any other artists.
The J. Paul Getty Museum’s recent major acquisition “Young Man at His Window,” by Gustave Caillebotte, will be on view through Jan. 9 at the Getty Center. After that, the picture will undergo preservation work before installation in its permanent home in the museum’s West Pavilion.
Welcome to the third installment of PYMNTS' series on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the newest craze in crypto. Over 12 days, we'll be looking at every part of the NFT craze sweeping the worlds of art, video games, social media, fashion and sports.
In a new “Pop Art” installation opening January 30th, Oklahoma City Museum of Art will spotlight a number of pieces, and the artists.
ApuliaAste is pleased to present the 1st edition of RenovArt | 100 Artists for the Future, the curatorial project dedicated to the best national and international artistic talents, curated by art historian Carmela Loiacono. https://www.apuliaaste.com/en/artists-project.
He’s been called one of the most famous graffiti artists of all time. Bansky has made a name for himself with his provocative works all over the world. It is a celebration of one of the most famous artists in the world, but specifically street artists. The funny part about Banksy is we actually don’t know who he is. We do know he’s British.
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s one of the most recognizable paintings of all time – Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.”
Seurat painted the masterwork from 1884 to 1886, and first arrived at the Art Institute of Chicago nearly a century ago.
The painting is now being restored and reframed. CBS 2 Photographer Scott Wilson got a behind-the-scenes look at the meticulous work of touching up a masterpiece.
"For the Art Institute, it's a destination piece," said Art Institute curator Gloria Groom. "Chicago has always been blessed with amazing collectors."
Shot in the midst of an astonishing burst of creativity, “The Conversation” was written, produced, and directed by Francis Ford Coppola in 1974, in between making “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II.” The story of a surveillance expert haunted by a case that slips out of his control, the movie ranks among the director’s best work.
Now audiences will have the chance to rediscover the film, when NYC's Film Forum begins a repertory run of a newly struck print ‚supervised by Coppola himself— January 14.
Olivier Dahan’s “Simone, A Woman of the Century” completes the trilogy he began with the Edith Piaf biopic “La Vie en Rose,” starring Marion Cotillard, and “Grace of Monaco,” starring Nicole Kidman. Dahan spoke with Variety during the Unifrance Rendezvous in Paris, where the film had its market premiere.
"Simone," starring Elsa Zylberstein ("Un plus une") and Rebecca Marder ("Deception"), cuts back and forth across time, as it explores the life of French politician and former President of the European Parliament, Simone Veil (1927-2017), who played a key role in passing abortion legislation in France, protecting rights of prisoners, immigrants, AIDS patients.
Greek artist Alekos Fassianos, whose work drew on his country's mythology and folklore, died Sunday at the age of 86, his daughter told AFP.
Described by some admirers as a modern-day Matisse and by others as the Greek Picasso, his works, which included paintings, lithographs, ceramics and tapestries, have been shown around the world.
While he resisted comparison with Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso, he admired both artists, but insisted he had drawn on many different influences.
Fassianos, who had been bedridden at his home in the suburbs of Athens for several months, died in his sleep, Viktoria Fassianou said.
French director Jean-Jacques Beineix, who made waves with stylish works of 1980s cinema including “Diva” and “Betty Blue,” died Thursday at 75.
He died at home in Paris after a long illness, his brother told Le Monde.
Beineix started out as an assistant director to filmmakers including Claude Berri, Rene Clement and Jerry Lewis. After making a short film, he made his feature debut in 1981 with "Diva," which won the Cesar for best first feature and three more Cesar awards. The story revolves around a young postman infatuated with an American opera singer who gets caught up in an international intrigue.
“Paper & Glue,” the feature-length documentary that follows French artist JR as he plasters his provocative large-scale images of people in such places as the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, the U.S.-Mexico border wall and a California supermax prison, has won the top prize at Uruguay’s inaugural arts film festival, ARCA, which wrapped on Friday, Jan. 14. The prize is a bespoke sculpture by celebrated Uruguayan artist and festival host Pablo Atchugarry, valued at 60,000 euros ($68,487).
"By exploring the great capacity of art to challenge perspectives and unite communities, ["Paper & Glue"] highlights the power of art and the work of JR."
The London Contemporary Orchestra (LCO) will be performing a continuous 24-hour concert live at the Barbican Hall. Members of the audience will be encouraged to come and go during the overnight performance – which features a series of works from modern classical to electronic music. The Barbican Hall will be lit up with evolving projections designed by Hungarian artist Laszlo Zsolt Bordos. The concert includes new performances from electronic musicians KMRU, Actress, and Powell.
Pioneering Italian fashion designer Nino Cerruti, who introduced "casual chic" into men's fashion and in his heyday dressed Hollywood stars, has died at the age of 91.
He died at the Vercelli hospital in the northwest region of Piedmont, where he had been admitted for a hip operation, the Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on its website.
"A giant among Italian entrepreneurs has left us," said Gilberto Pichetto, deputy minister for economic development.
Cerruti, who created the first deconstructed jacket in the 1970s, was one of the leading figures in men's ready-to-wear fashion in the 20th century, with a look that was at once stylish and relaxed.
Today’s trash can be tomorrow’s art. Start by collecting junk mail, scrap letters and other mixed paper that’s on its way to the recycling bin. Paper snowflakes are my favorite way to brighten up a gray winter day. They are easy to create for most ages; all you need is a square sheet of paper and safety scissors (for the little ones). In nature, no two snowflakes are alike, and the same goes for those you make.
Art has a different meaning for everyone. Two people could look at a piece and come up with two completely different stories. Take “The Persistence of Memory” by Salvador Dali for example. Many theorists say it’s believed the piece was inspired by Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, but others believe it was a self-portrait expressing losing a sense of time in today’s modern world. Through this piece, he was able to express his thoughts and feelings.
