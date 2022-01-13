ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dozens of migrants rescued after crossing Channel overnight

By Gareth Davies,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of migrants were rescued by the coastguard after the RNLI was called to seven sightings of people crossing the English Channel in flimsy dinghys. A helicopter had to be scrambled, rescuers battled thick fog and a huge...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Channel migrants: Thirty rescued as man dies off French coast

A man has drowned and 30 other people have been brought to safety by French rescue services after they tried to cross the Channel to the UK. The man fell overboard when the small migrant boat got into difficulty close to the French coast at Berck-sur-Mer, south of Boulogne. Most...
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.1 WIKY

Some 30 migrants rescued, one dead as dinghy capsizes in Channel

BERCK-SUR-MER, France (Reuters) – Some 30 migrants whose dinghy capsized in the English channel as they tried to reach Britain were rescued on Friday, while one man who was on board died, French authorities said. A coast guard vessel reached the dinghy, which had set off from a beach...
IMMIGRATION
whee.net

21 people rescued after trapped overnight on New Mexico tramway

(NEW MEXICO) — Twenty-one people have been rescued after becoming trapped overnight in tram cars on the Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities said. The tramway cars had been stuck since 2 a.m. due to icy conditions in the area, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Telegraph

Man drowns after migrant boat carrying 30 capsizes in the Channel

One man has died and about 30 other people have been rescued in the Channel after their boat ran into difficulties while trying to cross from northern France to Britain on Friday, prosecutors said. The victim is believed to be in his 20s and to be of Sudanese origin, the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Channel#Home Office#The Telegraph
The Independent

Person pulled from English Channel declared dead amid fresh wave of crossings

A person has been declared dead after being pulled from the water in the English Channel French authorities have said.One individual was found overboard and unconscious in the early hours of Friday after a boat believed to be heading for the UK got into difficulty off the coast of France Twenty-five people were found still on board the boat and were picked up by rescue teams, while five others were found on a sandbank.The unconscious person was taken back to shore but was declared dead.An investigation into what happened has been opened by the Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor.The latest attempts at...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Group of 66 migrants become first to cross English Channel in 2022

At least 66 people have become the first to cross the English Channel this year after two boats arrived on the Kent coast.Photographs showed a small child wearing a pink onesie being carried ashore in the arms of a man as the pair arrived in Dover aboard an RNLI lifeboat alongside others fresh from the dangerous sea journey.They were seen being escorted up the gangway by immigration officials before they were taken off to be processed.At least 66 people succeeded in making the perilous trip aboard two boats on Tuesday morning, the Home Office confirmed.The latest arrivals - believed to...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Dicing with death to reach UK: Border Force rescue 22 migrants including toddlers dressed in onesies from sinking boat after people smugglers ignore fog and 10ft waves to make Channel dash - the third day of dangerous crossings so far this year

Two toddlers were among a group of migrants who managed to cross the Channel by boat under the cover of darkness. Around a dozen people could be seen being brought into Dover Marina, Kent on board Border Force cutter Speedwell around 3am. Many were wearing red life jackets and thick...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two arrested after dying baby found in Belper house

Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested after the death of a baby in Derbyshire. Police said they were alerted by ambulance crews on Sunday morning to a young child in cardiac arrest at an address on Acorn Drive, Belper. The baby was taken to hospital but died on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Another 67 migrants including young children and baby girl arrive in Britain on Christmas Day as authorities stop three boats trying to cross English Channel

Dozens of migrants have arrived in Britain after attempting to make the perilous journey across the English Channel in the early hours of Christmas Day. A total of 67 people, including women and children, were taken in by UK authorities shortly before 1.30am in Dover, Kent, following an incident with two small boats at sea.
U.K.
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Teenage refugee who took his own life was moved to adult accommodation despite age dispute, inquiry hears

A teenage refugee who took his own life in the UK had been moved to adult accommodation despite an ongoing dispute about his age, an inquest has heard.Alexander Tekle, a “lovable” Eritrean national who arrived in Britain in a refrigerated lorry in December 2016, was found dead on 6 December 2017 in his shared local authority accommodation in Croydon, London, three months after he turned 18.He is one of four young Eritrean asylum seekers from the same friendship group to take their own lives within a 16-month period after arriving in the UK.The inquest heard that on arrival in Dover...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer sacked after sharing photo of partially-clothed dead woman on WhatsApp

A police officer who shared a photo of a partially-clothed dead woman on WhatsApp has been sacked for the “deplorable” act.PC Daniel Wallwork, from Avon and Somerset Police, was sent to an address in Radstock, Somerset, on 16 April 2020 following the sudden death of a woman in her 40s.While at the property, he used his personal phone to take a photo of the woman as she lay partially clothed and face down on a bed before sending it to a colleague.The accompanying message read: “After all these years I’ve finally met [her].”PC Wallwork claimed he sent the image to...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Five men given life sentences for Birmingham barbecue murder

Five men have been given life sentences for murdering a man who was shot while leaving a barbecue. Abdul-Rahman Abu-Baker had been with friends in the Highgate area of Birmingham in May 2018 when he was targeted by a man waiting in a car. It was a pre-planned attack, they...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy